Prince Harry is going all out to celebrate Meghan’s birthday, invites Oprah, ‘snubs’ Royals

Harry is celebrating Meghan’s 40th birthday with a low-key party at their home in Santa Barbara. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry is reportedly going all out to celebrate Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday party on August 4. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly bought a birthday cake from a bespoke bakery to celebrate.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly invited 65 guests to the birthday event at their multi-million dollar mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California.

Close friends and relatives expected to attend the party include Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, and Hollywood’s George and Amal Clooney.

However, members of the British Royal Family aren’t expected to attend the birthday party.

Sussexes hire Oprah’s wedding planner, Colin Cowie

The Daily Mail reported a source revealed the Sussexes hired Colin Cowie, Oprah’s favorite party planner, to organize the “low-key” birthday party.

The party will reportedly feature “grazing tables” filled with treats for the guests.

Harry ordered a cake from Posies & Sugar, an exclusive bakery in Santa Barbara that specializes in creating bespoke “naked” cakes with elaborate floral decorations, according to Tatler magazine.

A “naked” cake has some of its layers visible beneath the icing.

Posies & Sugar’s website lists a “three-tiered cake round” at $225.

Harry reportedly told people he wanted Lilibet christened at Windsor Castle

The latest news follows reports that during his visit to the U.K. to attend the Diana statue unveiling ceremony, Harry told people that he and Meghan wanted their newborn daughter Lilibet christened at Windsor Castle.

According to royal watcher Richard Eden, “Prince Harry and Meghan want a royal christening for their baby, Lilibet, held in the presence of the Queen.”

However, royal watchers are debating whether the Sussexes will be able to return to the U.K. for Lilibet’s christening following the row over Harry’s plan to publish a tell-all memoir in 2022.

Speculation that Harry and Meghan could christen Lilibet at Windsor followed reports that they plan to return to the U.K. in September to attend an event celebrating Diana’s life.

Archie Harrison was christened at Windsor Castle

Lilibet’s older brother, Archie Harrison, was christened on July 6, 2019, at a private chapel in Windsor Castle.

The ceremony attended about 30 guests and was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Sussexes shared an official portrait from the christening that included Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Lilibet was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, nearly two years after Archie was born on May 6, 2019.