Prince Harry told ‘several people’ that he and Meghan want Lilibet to be christened at Windsor

Prince Harry reportedly told people that he and Meghan wanted Lilibet christened at Windsor Castle. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

During his visit to the U.K. to attend the unveiling of a statue in honor of Princess Diana, Prince Harry reportedly told “several people” that he and Meghan want their daughter, Lilibet Diana, christened in the presence of the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Writing in the Daily Mail, royal watcher Richard Eden claimed that a royal source revealed that “Prince Harry and Meghan want a royal christening for their baby, Lilibet, held in the presence of the Queen.”

According to Eden, the royal source said, “Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother. They are happy to wait until circumstances allow.”

Royal fans have been speculating about where Lilibet’s christening will take place

Since Lilibet was born on June 4, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, royal fans have been speculating whether her christening will take place in the U.S. or the U.K.

Many royal watchers argued that the Sussexes could extend an olive branch to the Royal Family if they stuck to family tradition by christening Lilibet at Windsor.

Following news that the Sussexes could return to the U.K. in September to attend an event celebrating Princess Diana’s life, royal fans have been speculating that the christening could be held at Windsor Castle in September.

The Sussexes’ first child, Archie Harrison, was christened in a ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at a private chapel in Windsor Castle.

About 30 guests attended Archie’s christening. An official portrait from the ceremony revealed that Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana’s siblings, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, all attended.

Meghan and Harry could damage relationship with Royals if they break family’s christening traditions

Eden’s claim that Harry told people he wanted Lilibet christened at Windsor comes after royal watchers warned that the Sussexes could further damage their relationship with the Royals if they christened their daughter in the U.S. and thus prevent the Queen from attending.

Royal watchers also warned that conducting Lilibet’s christening in California could force the Sussexes to break many of the Royal Family’s cherished christening traditions that date back to Queen Victoria. The traditions include the use of water drawn from the River Jordan, ceremonial dresses, and the silver-gilt font.

Royal christenings are also usually performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, but he won’t be able to officiate Lilibet’s christening if the Sussexes chose to have it in California.

Meghan and Harry named their daughter after the Queen. Lilibet was the Queen’s childhood nickname derived from her efforts to pronounce her name when she was a toddler.

The Sussexes’ decision to name their daughter after Queen Elizabeth sparked media controversy following claims that they did not ask for the Queen’s permission to use her name.

The Sussexes also named their daughter after her grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a tragic car crash in August 1997.