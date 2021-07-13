Meghan and Harry warned they could damage relationship with Royals if they break family christening traditions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could damage royal relations if they conduct Lilibet Diana’s christening in California, royal watchers warn.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned about breaking cherished Royal Family christening traditions.

According to royal watchers, the Sussexes could further damage their relationship with the Royal Family if they conduct Lilibet Diana’s christening in California and prevent the Queen from attending.

The Royals have adhered to the family’s christening traditions for many years.

Some of the most cherished of the Royal Family’s christening traditions, which date back to Queen Victoria, include the use of water drawn from the River Jordan, ceremonial dresses, and the silver-gilt font, according to Express.

Royal christenings are also usually officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Windsor Castle.

“Until Prince Edward’s son James was born in 2007, all that came before him, including his sister, wore a gown that dated back to 1841 which was commissioned by Queen Victoria,” royal reporter Christine Liwag Dixon said, according to Express.

“All christenings make use of the same silver gilt font and with water drawn from the River Jordan, where Jesus was said to have been baptized,” Dixon added.

Lilibet Diana’s christening sparks speculation

Meghan and Harry have not disclosed their plans for Lilibet’s christening. Their silence has left fans guessing where and when Lilibet’s christening will take place.

Following news that the Sussexes may return to the U.K. in September for an event celebrating Princess Diana’s life, royal experts have been speculating whether the christening will take place in the U.K. or in the U.S.

Some royal experts are saying that the Sussexes could extend an olive branch to the Royal Family by returning to the U.K. to christen Lilibet.

Sussexes may damage relations if christening takes place in the U.S., royal experts warn

A christening that takes place in the U.S. without the Archbishop of Canterbury officiating will represent a significant departure from royal tradition.

Although the Queen does not always attend christenings, royal watchers have warned that the Sussexes could further damage royal relations by conducting Lilibet’s christening in California because it will “preclude” the Queen from attending.

Royal christenings have sparked rows in the past.

Princess Anne reportedly refused to attend Prince Harry’s christening back in 1984 because she was angry that Prince Charles and Princess Diana did not name her as Harry’s godmother.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday, June 4, at 11:40 a.m., weighing 7lb 110z.

She was named in honor of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her grandmother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Diana died in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36.

Lilibet was the Queen’s childhood nickname.

Archie Harrison’s christening took place at Windsor Castle

Monsters & Critics reported that Meghan and Harry’s first child, Archie Harrison, was christened and baptized in a ceremony that took place on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

The ceremony, officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by 25-30 guests, took place at a private chapel in Windsor Castle.

The Sussexes released an official portrait from the ceremony and a statement that they felt “fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

Members of the extended family who appeared in the portrait included Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana’s siblings, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Although the Sussexes said they would not be naming Archie’s godparents, a source revealed to the Sunday Times that Charlie van Straubenzee, a British investment executive and close friend of Harry, was one of the infant’s godfathers.