Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie spotted together at the Super Bowl, Meghan Markle not seen 

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie were spotted together at the Super Bowl. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Super Bowl LVI was a royal reunion.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie were spotted sitting next to each other at the NFL event. The two were in a crowd of approximately 70,000 rabid fans as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Harry came to the game from Montecito, California, where he and his wife Meghan live, while Eugenie reportedly came from England.

Harry’s wife, Suits actress Meghan Markle, was not seen at the event, nor was Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The Duke of Sussex was seated next to Princess Eugenie as the two watched the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. The first cousins have remained close amidst Harry and Meghan’s royal rift.

Harry has been a big sports fan, but this was his first Super Bowl attendance.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, was not at the sports event. The reunion was likely Markle-approved, as the actress claimed in an Oprah interview to have known Eugenie before Harry.

Sources say Eugenie is the only royal with whom Meghan is in frequent contact. The sources continue that Meghan keeps tabs on the royal family through Princess Eugenie. Apparently, the royal family is “well-aware of what’s going on” between the two friends.

The two welcomed royal cousins a couple of months apart in 2021.

Eugenie and her husband Jack welcomed her son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February 2021. A few months later, in June, Meghan and Harry welcomed daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royals were not the only celebs spotted as Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Rebel Wilson, and LeBron James were also in the crowd.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a tough few years with the royal family.

On January 9th, 2020, the couple announced plans to step back from royal duties and split time between the United States and Great Britain. Although they planned on splitting their time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spent most of their time in Los Angeles, where they live.

Meghan Markle publicly spoke out against the Royals, which did not help the royal rift. In a tearful interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle described incidents of royal racism. Markle told a story of a family member who was worried about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be. The royals hit back at the interview, with Prince William telling reporters, “We are very much not a racist family.”