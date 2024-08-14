Prince George’s Royal perk in jeopardy unless King Charles saves the day

Prince George is second in line to the throne of England, followed by his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

His position changed when his grandfather, King Charles, ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth died in 2022.

As Prince George ages, he will have more responsibilities added to help him become king one day, and it seems like he will lose a perk he has enjoyed since birth.

Prince George’s parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, have long sheltered him and his siblings, protecting them as one would with young children.

One example of Prince William and Kate sheltering the children is while vacationing at Balmoral. According to reports, staff members cannot mention specific names during the holiday.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Prince William and Kate have allegedly “banned” Meghan Markle’s or Prince Harry’s names from being said so the family can enjoy a peaceful vacation.

The family seems to want to enjoy this last summer before Prince George turns 12 next year and could lose this vital perk that will complicate his life.

Prince George may lose the privilege to fly with his dad, Prince William

Prince George just celebrated his 11th birthday in July, and in another year, when he is 12, he could lose the privilege of flying in the same aircraft as his dad, Prince William.

Hello Magazine has reported that Graham Laurie, King Charles’ former pilot, alleges that Prince William had to stop flying with his father at 12 because of the security implications.

The Sun reports that he said, “Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince [King Charles], the Princess [Princess Diana], Prince William, and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old.” If something should happen to the aircraft, it could decimate the line of succession.

He explained that Prince William and Prince Harry could fly with the family only with the late Queen Elizabeth’s written permission.

If that is the case, then it will be up to King Charles to allow Prince George and, later, as they age, his siblings to fly with Prince William and Kate.

That permission may be hard to come by if the allegations of Robert Jobson are accurate and King Charles fought with Prince William over him flying his family in his helicopter.

Queen Elizabeth and King Charles seemed hesitant to allow Prince William to fly with his family in case of unspeakable tragedy, which meant Prince George could lose this Royal perk.

If family history continues, this may be the last year Prince George can fly in the same aircraft as his immediate family.

