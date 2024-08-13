Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffer a staff shakeup ahead of their controversial Colombia trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have left the working royal life behind and moved to California, but they still require the critical staff members they did in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and Meghan have multiple businesses, including a charitable foundation, The Archewell Foundation, and a large household, all requiring staff.

According to Newsweek, rumors have run rampant for years that Meghan Markle is hard on her staff, and there is a massive turnover.

After staff accused Meghan of bullying, the late Queen Elizabeth squashed news of the investigation to the public, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Just ahead of another controversial trip for Prince Harry and Meghan, their Chief of Staff has suddenly quit as they are on the verge of a big trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan made news with a trip to Nigeria earlier in the year because it was not an official royal visit, and they are trying to do it again with a journey to Colombia.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Chief of Staff quit ahead of their Colombia trip

Josh Kettler, Prince Harry and Meghan’s Chief of Staff, quit suddenly during a trial period for the staffer. He came on while the royal couple was in the midst of their trip to Nigeria.

The Sun reports that Josh’s job was to help guide Prince Harry through his next steps. While the departure is reportedly unrelated to the upcoming trip to Colombia, it is still a jarring action.

When King Charles goes on a royal tour, it is an expansive event held to strict protocols and intense scrutiny and is an actual royal event.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s trips, first to Nigeria and then to Colombia, are still great trips meant to spotlight their charity or help in their business endeavors, but experts say they are not the same as a working royal would take.

The Sun reports that royal expert Kinsey Schofield has said of these tours that Prince Harry and Meghan are taking, “Stop calling these hillbilly holidays royal tours.” It causes controversy to call them royal tours since Prince Harry and Meghan are not working royals.

The country’s Vice President, Francia Marquez, invited Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Colombia. They will tour the country before a conference to stop violence against children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly want to ban these names on vacation

While Prince Harry and Meghan are getting ready for their trip to Colombia later this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing for their holiday with King Charles at Balmoral.

The royal couple just shared a video congratulating Team GB on their Olympic wins. In it, Prince William sports a beard while they are on summer holiday.

The Express reports that Prince William and Kate have ‘banned’ any mention of Prince Harry or Meghan on this trip while they relax with their children.

A royal insider has said, “Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time this summer.”

It seems like both couples have fun trips ahead of them as they vacation this summer.