Prince Charles wants to hold discussions with Harry to end Megxit crisis when he visits UK in July

Prince Charles wants to hold peace talks with Harry when he visits the U.K. in July.

Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Prince Charles reportedly wants to hold talks with Harry when he visits the U.K. in July for the unveiling of a statue in honor of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Royal watcher Natalie Oliveri told Australia’s 9Honey that Charles wants to use the opportunity of the family reunion in July to set up a meeting with Prince Harry to end the Megxit crisis, according to Express.

The Royal Family was plunged into crisis after Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping down from their positions as senior working members of the Royal Family.

Charles wants to hold talks with Harry to stop his attacks against the Royal Family

Charles is also anxious to end Harry’s recent attacks against the Royal Family, Oliveri said. Harry has used multiple media appearances to bring damming allegations against the Royals.

He and his wife, Meghan Markle, sat down for an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah in March. During the interview, they made damming allegations of racism against the Royals.

Harry went on to drop more bombshells during a chat with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Podcast. He launched further attacks in his new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, that premiered on Apple TV+ on May 21.

Charles was left “feeling wretched” following Harry’s attacks

Monster & Critics reported that sources close to the Prince of Wales said he was left “feeling wretched” after Harry’s explosive allegations against him on his Apple TV+ mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

Harry accused Charles of poor parenting and claimed that the Prince of Wales knew “no better because of how he was brought up.”

Sources said that following Harry’s allegation in the docuseries, Charles wanted to hold urgent talks with Harry.

Harry allegedly rejected a request by Charles for a private chat

Monsters & Critics reported that Russell Myers, the Daily Mirror’s royal editor, told talkRADIO host Kevin O’Sullivan that Harry turned down an invitation by his father, Charles, for a private one-on-one chat during his last visit to the U.K. to attend Prince Philip’s burial.

Harry reportedly turned down his father’s request for a meeting, saying he wanted to return home to his family in California.

Harry returned to California on April 20, after Philip’s burial on April 17. He missed being with his grandmother, the Queen, on her 95th birthday on April 21.

Media outlets speculated that the Duke of Sussex was in a hurry to return home because he had an appointment with the 81-year-old billionaire philanthropist Wallis Annenberg.

Other sources speculated that Harry rushed back to California because he was shocked by the cold reception he received from members of the Royal Family.

Harry met with Charles and William at Frogmore

Although Harry reportedly turned down his father’s invitation to a one-on-one chat, he held a meeting with his father and his older brother William during his visit to the U.K.

The meeting took place at Frogmore Cottage and lasted two hours.

However, the talks were put on hold after the Royals accused the Sussexes of leaking details of their private discussion to the media.

Harry also met the Queen before he returned to California.

News that Harry turned down Charles’s request for a private chat came after a royal insider told the Us Weekly that the Duke of Sussex “won’t back down” until he gets an apology from the Royals.

The source claimed that previous talks with Harry were not productive because the Duke of Sussex was “hooked on being right” and won’t budge until he gets an apology from his family.

Harry is “a man out for vengeance,” royal watcher claims

Meanwhile, royal watcher Camilla Tominey has warned that Harry is a man “out for vengeance.”

Writing in The Sunday Morning Herald, Tominey slammed Harry for stoking “the flames of publicity with his smug, self-pitying and at times, spiteful rhetoric.”

The royal expert warned that Harry was repeating Princess Diana’s mistake “of squandering popularity for the sake of evening the score.”