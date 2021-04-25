Harry rejected Prince Charles’ request for a private one-on-one chat, royal expert claims

Prince Harry rejected a request by his father, Charles, for a private chat, royal expert claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Harry reportedly rejected a request by his father, Prince Charles, for a private one-on-one chat during his visit to the U.K. to attend Prince Philip’s funeral, it has been claimed.

According to Express, Russell Myers, the Daily Mirror’s royal editor, told talkRADIO host Kevin O’Sullivan that while Harry was in the U.K., Charles “apparently” wanted to see Harry, but Harry allegedly turned down the invitation, saying he had to return home to the U.S.

Some media outlets suggested that Harry might have been in a hurry to return to the U.S. and missed being with the grandmother, the Queen, on her 95th birthday because he had an appointment with the 81-year-old Los Angeles philanthropist Wallis Annenberg.

The Sun reported that the Duke of Sussex was spotted on the Queen’s birthday (April 21) having lunch with Annenberg at San Vicente Bungalows, an exclusive Hollywood club.

Harry allegedly rejected efforts to end the Royal Family rift

Myers claimed that while Harry was in the U.K., senior members of the Royal Family wanted to meet with him to mend fences but instead, Harry hurriedly jetted back to the U.S.

“Whilst he was over here, he didn’t have a chance to have a face-to-face with his father Charles. Apparently, Charles did want to make time to see him. But, Harry told him ‘Listen, I have got to go’,” Russell said, according to Express.

The claim comes after reports that Harry received an initially frosty reception from some members of his family, including his brother, William, Princess Anne, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

William reportedly requested not to walk side-by-side with his younger brother, while Princess Anne and Sophie reportedly shunned him at the funeral.

However, William and Harry were later seen chatting after Philip’s funeral. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was first seen chatting with Harry. Media reports claimed she drew the Duke of Cambridge into the conversation.

Harry met with William and Charles at Frogmore Cottage

Although Myers claimed that Harry turned down an invitation to a one-on-one meeting with Charles, the Duke of Sussex reportedly attended at least one meeting with Charles and William at Frogmore Cottage before he returned to California.

The meeting, which took place after Philip’s funeral, reportedly lasted about two hours.

However, senior members of the Royal Family reportedly put further talks on hold because they were alarmed about leaks to the media, allegedly by the Sussexes.

Harry also reportedly met with the Queen before he returned to the U.S.

Harry was reportedly so ‘shocked’ by the cold reception that he may not attend the unveiling of Diana’s statue

Monsters and Critics reported that Myers also said that Harry was so shocked by the cold reception he received from some members of the Royal Family that he may reconsider his scheduled trip to the U.K. in the summer for the unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mother, Prince Diana.

William and Harry have been working together on the project to honor their late mother since 2017. In August 2020, they issued a joint statement that the statue will be unveiled on July 1, 2021, on the anniversary of Diana’s 60th birthday.