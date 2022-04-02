Pregnant Rihanna spotted heading to lunch dressed down in a t-shirt and jeans with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna became a billionaire due to her fashion and makeup empire. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rihanna headed to lunch with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, as the couple went for a more casual look.

The 34-year-old announced in early 2022 that she is expecting a child and has since sparked engagement rumors.

Last month, Rihanna was spotted shopping for baby clothes, which led fans to speculate on her baby’s gender.

In May 2021, Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky confirmed during an interview with GQ that he and Rihanna are currently in a relationship after many years of friendship.

The Umbrella singer debuted her baby bump on January 31, 2022, but it is unclear when she became pregnant.

Rihanna wears casual attire to lunch with A$AP Rocky

In the photo, Rihanna wears a white graphic t-shirt with Minnie and Mickey Mouse on the front, saying, “Who dat is?” at the top with “It’s jus my baby daddy” on it at the bottom.

Pic credit: Backgrid

She also wore loosely fitted blue jeans, yellow trainers, and a trucker hat with the logo AWGE.

AWGE is a creative agency founded by A$AP Rocky.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Fenty entrepreneur donned a gold Cuban link chain with several large pendants to complete the casual look.

Rihanna has got the fashion industry talking about her maternity attire and has displayed her baby bump in numerous stylish outfits.

On Wednesday, she posted Instagram photos of her stunning outfit when she attended JAY-Z’s afterparty following the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Rihanna rocked a black bandeau underneath a sheer Valentino turtleneck top paired with a shiny, floor-length black skirt with a train.

She finalized the all-black ensemble with elbow-length gloves and had her brunette hair styled straight tucked behind her ears to reveal her large hoop earrings.

In three of the five photos, Rihanna cradled her baby bump as she posed from several angles. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump22.”

Rihanna talks about her maternity fashion

The soon-to-be first-time mother spoke about her maternity fashion in February.

She told People magazine that her pregnancy style is “fun” but also “a challenge.”

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” she said.

She went on to describe how her maternity fashion can help boost her mood.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she said, continuing:

“You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b***h.”