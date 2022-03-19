Here’s why Rihanna’s fans think the pregnant billionaire is having a baby girl

Rihanna is expecting her first child at 34 years of age. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Rihanna was spotted shopping for baby clothes earlier this week, leading fans to speculate about the gender of her baby.

In January, the 34-year-old singer revealed she is expecting her first child with ASAP Rocky. The pair reportedly started dating in 2020 after seven years of friendship.

The Umbrella singer is in her third trimester and has turned heads with her maternity fashion, showing off her bare belly in stunning outfits.

Rihanna was photographed shopping for baby clothes

The billionaire fashion designer couldn’t resist a good bargain as she was photographed shopping at a Target in Los Angeles earlier this week.

In the photos, which can be viewed here, Rihanna wore a blue hoody and a short skirt as she was photographed shopping around in Target.

The singer was seen picking up a tiny orange dress, which is the Cat & Jack dress for girls that retails for $18.

This has led to speculation that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expecting a baby girl.

oh Rihanna is so gorgeous pic.twitter.com/4VrLOtbv5p March 13, 2022

Fans probably shouldn’t expect a gender reveal from Rihanna anytime soon, however.

Fashion editor Tim Blanks says he captured the singer’s response when someone asked for the gender of her baby earlier this month.

“Boy or Girl? That was the wrong question to ask Rihanna while the boom mikes of the fashion world were eavesdropping over our heads. But she does make the most radiant expectant mother. A real ray of light on a dark day,” he wrote in the caption.

Rihanna will be ‘psycho’ about protecting her child

In a recent interview, Rihanna said she resonates with Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice when expressing her desire to protect her child.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” Rihanna told Elle Magazine. “Psycho about it,” she said.

The singer added that she’ll actually be “worse” than Giudice, adding, “You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

Rihanna has also thrived in her professional life with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, putting her only behind Oprah as the second richest entertainer.

Forbes reports that the majority of her fortune, around $1.4 billion, comes from her share of Fenty Beauty, with Rihanna owning 50% of the company.

A chunk of her fortune comes from her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, worth roughly $270 million. The remainder is her earnings from a successful music career.