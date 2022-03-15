Rihanna shows off her bare pregnant belly at Ulta’s Fenty Beauty launch in silver crop top and skirt

Rihanna shows off bare pregnant belly in silver crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Trendsetter and fashion maven Rihanna continues to make the bare pregnant belly trend happen.

The Fenty Beauty CEO attended a release for her makeup collection, and her belly was on full display.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky in January. She continues to serve looks, and now she has a new feature, her belly.

Rihanna reveals her bare pregnant belly at the Fenty Beauty launch in a silver crop top and skirt

Rihanna is wearing more crop tops now during her pregnancy than she did pre-pregnancy. The singer, who just turned 34, shows that maternity fashion can be fun and fresh.

Rihanna wore a glittery silver skirt and a belly chain at her recent event. She glowed in the video as she entered a room of adoring fans and photographers.

She wore a silver crop top bandeau that only covered her chest. Her stomach was on full display as she smiled and waved to fans.

Rihanna’s hair was in a slick ponytail with curled ends. She wore diamond drop earrings, bracelets, and rings.

TikTok user and makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira captured Rihanna as she entered the Ulta event and wrote, “Her skin is perfect.”

Fenty Beauty is available at Ulta, and Rihanna is happy to share the news.

Pregnant Rihanna Shines BRIGHT at Fenty Beauty Event | E! News

Last month, Rihanna shared the news via Instagram. Her caption read, “bout to be in my ULTA bag!! Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!! March 6th.”

Rihanna is pregnant with A$AP Rocky’s baby

Rihanna has long been the subject of pregnancy speculation and rumors.

In December, Rihanna responded to a fan who asked to come to her baby shower. Rihanna wrote, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.” But as it turns out, this time, Rihanna was pregnant.

The Bajan singer is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna says that dressing up and doing her makeup is more important than ever during pregnancy. She said, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.”

She continued, “You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b****.”

﻿Rihanna’s fashions are likely to transform through her pregnancy.