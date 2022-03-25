Is Rihanna engaged? Pregnant singer spotted wearing a ring on that finger again — Here’s what she said about it

Rihanna recently sported a ring on her ring finger, sparking more speculations about a possible engagement. ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Rihanna is continuing to keep fans on their toes!

The 34-year-old singer of hits such as Umbrella and Shut Up and Drive has recently been spotted wearing a ring on that finger, and rumors have flown that Rihanna has quietly gotten engaged to her soon-to-be baby daddy A$AP Rocky.

After another outing where the stunning sparkler was put on full display by RiRi, the performer finally addressed the rock in her own way.

Rihanna shared a remark about the ring on her finger

While walking around Santa Monica recently, Rihanna was bombarded with paparazzi who hounded her about the ring, and the singer finally shared a sly comment about it.

“This old ring?” she joked when asked to explain the bauble and left the photographers without any real answers about her romantic status.

Despite still not revealing whether or not she and her beau of more than a year are headed down the aisle at some point, RiRi at least continued her pregnancy wardrobe domination, rocking a mini maternity dress with an eclectic chrome pattern splashed across it.

Rihanna has been taking her maternity style to the next level during her pregnancy

Since announcing that she was expecting her first child with A$AP in January, Rihanna has been bringing her A-game forward during every single outing she has been on.

Ensuring she puts her baby bump on full display, the singer has been rocking her new style the last couple of months, stepping out in some revealing, colorful, and gorgeous ensembles that really make her belly pop.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In February, Rihanna wore a fun and fashion-forward attire, donning a camouflage trucker hat that she paired with a spotted, lengthy fur coat that had patches of blue fabric to match her baggy denim jeans and a brown crop top that bared her belly for all to see.

Afterward, RiRi wore a stunning, aqua-colored catsuit that she paired with matching shades.

With her bump bared in between the bra-style top and hip-hugging pants, Rihanna was a vision of edgy maternity style and had fans going crazy of the look.

Pic credit: @badgalriri/Instagram

“Brrrrrrrr ❄️,” wrote one fan, while others penned comments like “GivinG💙💙💙💙,” and “Iconic 🔥🔥🔥.”

Rihanna has revealed that she has entered her third and final trimester, which means the star could be due sooner than fans might think, with a source telling Us Weekly that the singer is “due this spring” and that she and A$AP are “both very excited.”