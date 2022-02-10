Rihanna shows off her bare baby bump while wearing a crop top and denim for dinner at Giorgio Baldi

Rihanna is expecting her first child with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rihanna shows off her maternity fashion instinct with a crop top and denim jeans, putting her baby bump on full display.

On Wednesday, the stunning singer was photographed in Los Angeles as she went for dinner at Giorgio Baldi – an Italian restaurant.

The 33-year-old fashion designer broke the internet when she announced she is expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Rihanna debuted her baby bump with a street photoshoot by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs.

She wore a pink puffer Chanel coat paired with low-rise jeans as she held hands with her baby father.

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display in a fur coat and crop top

Rihanna stepped out in a camouflage trucker hat by Awake, along with a leopard-print fur coat.

The Fenty boss had her growing baby bump on display as she donned a crop top along with several necklaces that partially covered her iconic chest tattoo.

The crop top was held together with a ribbon knot, and she completed the look with low-rise blue denim jeans.

Her snake-skin stilettos by Tom Ford came with an ankle tie which the singer wrapped around her jeans.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna pushed the boundaries for maternity fashion.

Last weekend, pregnant Rihanna was photographed going out to dinner in Beverly Hills, California, in a fashionable black lace-up top with fitted black pants, a Carhartt jacket, and dark shades.

Rihanna shared photos of the iconic look with her 121 million Instagram followers, writing in the caption, “All black everything 🐣.”

Rihanna reportedly wants to marry ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna had a long friendship before they decided to date each other in 2020.

In a GQ interview last year, Rocky opened up about his relationship with the legendary singer for the first time. In the interview, he referred to Rihanna as “the love of my life.”

The couple reportedly plans to marry each other after the baby is born.

“Rihanna is totally smitten with ASAP. They have a very close bond, and Rihanna has always been quite traditional, a source told the Sunday Mirror, continuing, “They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him forever, and he has said the same.”

However, the source also claims that they are “no plans yet” for a wedding, but “it won’t be before the baby is born,” the source added, “She has always wanted to get married, and ASAP is her forever person.”