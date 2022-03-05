Rihanna shows off growing baby bump in bright aqua catsuit as she continues to slay pregnancy fashion

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark-Media

Rihanna dons a risque maternity outfit as she sizzles in an aqua catsuit, cut out to show off her bare belly.

In January, the 34-year-old fashion designer revealed her pregnancy with a photoshoot with her baby’s father ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna makes a bold fashion statement with an aqua cut-out bodysuit

The Umbrella singer wore a skin-tight one-piece with an asymmetrical double strap as she opted to go braless.

The Fenty founder shared the photos with her 122 million Instagram followers, writing “thicc” in the caption, alluding to her growing baby bump.

The fashionable, aqua-colored catsuit featured a mini flair over her pointy heels.

She completed the look with vintage-style, matching sunglasses. Riri added a beige hoodie and long, olive green, oversized maxi trench coat from the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 collection.

The songstress rocked a similar style as she put her baby bump on display under an open animal-print coat in NYC last month.

Earlier this month, the superstar singer and fashion designer attended the Dior fashion show during 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

Her arrival became a viral moment after Rihanna responded to someone who reminded her she was late.

In a clip from the show, Rihanna can be seen walking into the venue fashionably late.

“You’re late!” someone can be heard telling her from the audience, to which she turned to the person and said: “No s**t.”

Someone in the crowd: “You’re late!”



Rihanna: “No shit.” https://t.co/ACcWMonE1G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 1, 2022

Rihanna’s sexy maternity fashion outfits are inspiring pregnant women

Rihanna’s bold fashion statements, baring her baby bump in crop tops and cut-out outfits, is redefining maternity fashion.

Last month in an interview with People Magazine, Rihanna explained her maternity fashion and how it helps her confidence.

“You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” Rihanna continued. “I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b***h.”

Some pregnant women spoke to the New York Post about how Rihanna’s bold maternity fashion choices boosted their confidence.

“During pregnancy, most women experience discomfort and even some self-consciousness because of the physical changes they’re enduring,” maternity wear designer Liz Lange said the New York Post.

“Being able to present yourself to the world as sexy and desirable can have a tremendously positive impact on a pregnant woman’s mental health,” she continued. “It’s a way for us to express the uniquely sexy styles we subscribe to beyond the nine months [of gestation].”