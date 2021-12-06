Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence wows in golden dress at Don’t Look Up movie premiere

Jennifer Lawrence dazzled in her first red carpet appearance since announcing she was pregnant. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Jennifer Lawrence hit the red carpet last night for the first time in months, and the pregnant actress wowed fans and spectators in an absolutely stunning golden gown.

The 31-year-old actor was in New York for the premiere of the movie Don’t Look Up, and it was her first major public appearance since the announcement that she was pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

But the positively glowing Jennifer proved that she hadn’t lost any of her star quality as she owned the red carpet alongside her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lawrence turned up at the event in a beaded custom Dior couture look, which involved a floor-length nude-colored sequined gown with semi-sheer cape sleeves. The dress had hundreds (maybe thousands) of beads that were hand sewed on.

She had her hair tied up and, she accessorized the stunning gown with Tiffany & Co. The studded earrings were gold and platinum with plenty of diamonds and featured a flame-like design.

The whole outfit had a wonderful shimmering effect and was incredibly sparkly.

Jennifer Lawrence was oozing effortless class at the Don’t Look Up premiere. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Jennifer Lawrence announced pregnancy in September

There had been rumors surrounding Lawrence and a potential pregnancy ever since she married her art dealing husband Maroney in 2019. In the summer of 2020, some fans were convinced The Hunger Games star was pregnant, only to have her dismiss the rumors.

However, the happy couple announced in September 2021 that they were expecting their first child. Lawrence has kept a fairly low profile since then.

Jennifer had previously admitted that she was “looking forward” to motherhood but that she hoped to keep her child away from the limelight. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she explained, “every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence.”

Jennifer Lawrence costars with Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up is directed by The Big Short movie maker Adam McKay and stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two astronomers traveling the world trying to warn people of an approaching comet that will spell the end of all life on earth; the two astronomers encounter a lot of resistance.

Despite the terrifying theme, the movie is billed as a sci-fi-comedy and has an all-star cast that includes Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, and Jonah Hill.

Don’t Look Up is set to stream on December 24 on Netflix.