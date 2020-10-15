Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone step out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi: Actress shows off toned abs in white crop top

On Wednesday, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone stepped out for a low-key night out at Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi restaurant, a celeb hot spot in Santa Monica.

They dined out with a couple of friends at the upscale, family-managed, ocean-side restaurant known for its pasta, seafood, and wines.

Keeping it low-key, the 23-year-old model and actress Camila went braless in a white crop top, moto jacket, and black leather skirt. She completed her stunning ensemble with smart strappy heels.

DiCaprio, 45, was casually dressed in a dark jacket, blue jeans, a black baseball cap, and white sneakers.

The power couple also wisely chose to be health-conscious amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Both wore face masks in compliance with advice from public health officials.

DiCaprio wore a blue face mask while Camila wore a black mask that matched her black leather skirt.

DiCaprio and Morrone have been dating since late 2018

DiCaprio and Morrone were first romantically linked in December 2017 after they were spotted shopping together at Barney’s in Los Angeles.

However, a source denied, at the time, they were dating. The source said they were only family friends and that DiCaprio was close to her stepfather, Al Pacino.

However, speculation over whether they were an item ended after they were spotted in April 2018 engaging in PDA at Coachella.

They appeared officially as a couple for the first time at the Oscars in February 2020.

DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor for his role — alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie — in the Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Morrone is a model known for her appearances in movies such as Death Wish, Valley Girl, Never Goin’ Back, Mickey and the Bear, and Bukowski.

She is also set to appear in the TV miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, currently in pre-production.

DiCaprio is starring in Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up

The power couple was spotted enjoying a date night just as news broke that DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchet, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, and Himesh Patel have joined the cast of Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up.

The movie also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, and Kid Cudi.

Don’t Look Up follows two astronomers — played by DiCaprio and Lawrence — who go on a global media tour to warn the world about an impending meteor strike that could wipe out civilization as we know it.

The world refuses to heed their warnings.

People are already comparing the upcoming star-studded movie with Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven, parading an impressive array of A-list stars, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Bernie Mac, Matt Damon, and Elliot Gould.

DiCaprio is also reportedly set to star in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, currently in pre-production.