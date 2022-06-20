Pregnant Heidi Montag shows off baby bump during Father’s Day outing with Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag with husband Spencer Pratt and son Gunner on Father’s Day. Pic credit: Backgrid

Heidi Montag has shown off her baby bump during a Father’s Day outing with her husband, Spencer Pratt, and their son Gunner Stone.

Heidi, 35, and Spencer, 38, have been married since 2008 and share their four-year-old son, Gunner.

Heidi Montag showed off her baby bump on an outing with husband Spencer Pratt and son Gunner

The Hills stars are expecting their second child together.

Heidi looked happy wearing a dark grey top, blue jeans, and sunglasses. Holding her son Gunner’s hand, the soon-to-be mother of two also wore her hair in a low ponytail as she sported a white cap.

Spencer wore a white t-shirt, black shorts, and a black cap while carrying the family’s takeaway boxes.

Taking to Instagram, Heidi shared snaps of Spencer and Gunner with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day @spencerpratt! We are so blessed to have you!”

“Nothing fills my heart like watching you with our son. Thank you for your endless dedication, love, fun, encouragement, and joy.”

“Our kids are so blessed to have such an amazing authentic, strong, funny, smart, and loving dad. So excited we get to have another baby! Love you Pratt Daddy #daddy #happyfathersday #love #family.”

Heidi Montag revealed she was expecting her second child in June

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together after trying to conceive for a while.

Heidi wrote on Instagram: “It’s official! Thank you @usweekly My heart is overflowing with joy! I’m excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long!”

“Once I saw the word ‘pregnant’ I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant again!”

She added: “Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother! To say we are all thrilled is an understatement. I am so thankful! We are so excited for the journey ahead. Miracle baby #2 is on the way! @spencerpratt@gunnerpratt.”

Heidi revealed to US Weekly that she and Spencer are aware of the challenges they will face when their new baby arrives.

She said: “There are definitely different challenges and some nerves that are coming up with having a second child. It’s going to be a big adjustment for all of us.

“I mean, we are moving Gunner out of his room into a different room. There’s going to be a baby waking up throughout the night, hoping it doesn’t wake Gunner up.”