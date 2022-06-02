Heidi Montag pregnant, expecting second child with Spencer Pratt after fertility struggle

Heidi Montag announced that she is pregnant with her and Spencer Pratt’s second child. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Baby number 2 is on board! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are officially expecting their second child together in December.

The television personalities, who met back in 2006 while filming the MTV reality show The Hills, are currently married and have one four-year-old son together.

Heidi shared her pregnancy announcement with followers

On Thursday, Heidi took to her social media to share the cover of US Weekly Magazine – which showed the star holding her baby bump around headline letters that read, “Pregnant & In Love AGAIN!”

“It’s official!” She wrote in the caption of her post. “My heart is overflowing with joy! I’m excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long! Once I saw the word ‘pregnant’ I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant again!”

Heidi also went on to explain her son Gunner’s reaction to his parents finding out the news.

“Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother! To say we are all thrilled is an understatement. I am so thankful! We are so excited for the journey ahead. Miracle baby #2 is on the way!”

Stars such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Paris Hilton, Katie Couric, and Alexandra Cooper all chimed in to say congratulations to Heidi and Spencer on their pregnancy news.

Heidi opens up about fertility issues with second child

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Heidi and Spencer went in-depth to discuss how it felt to see a positive pregnancy stick after almost losing hope.

“I literally ran upstairs and I was crying, I was so excited, but I could hardly talk because I was so overwhelmed with emotions,” Heidi said about the moment she found out.

The couple went on to talk about their fertility struggles over the past year and how it made the moment even more shocking.

“It’s been quite the journey for the past year and a half trying to get pregnant,” Heidi said. “I got pregnant the first month with Gunner and it was just so easy and everything was so easy, so after six months of trying I started getting a little concerned, and then it hit a year and I was pretty concerned cause that’s technically infertile.”

“It just was really emotional,” she continued. “I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it is so hard and it’s so personal.”

Heidi then said that she decided not to go through with any fertility treatments and believed whatever was meant to be, would be.

Now, at 13 weeks pregnant, the couple seems more excited than ever to be welcoming their “miracle baby” in early December.