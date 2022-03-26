Spencer Pratt offers crystals advice to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia for upcoming The Bachelorette season

Spencer Pratt says Gabby and Rachel will need crystals to get through their seasons. Pic credit: ABC

Spencer Pratt is best-known for his stint on the MTV reality series The Hills and his infamous relationship and marriage to fellow Hills star Heidi Montag.

He also was known for his villainous behavior toward other castmates and, at times, even towards Heidi, to the point where fans got upset with Heidi for continuing to put up with Spencer’s antics.

The MTV reality star stopped by to talk with podcast co-hosts Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Tia Booth on Click Bait with Bachelor Nation.

Spencer Pratt reveals what crystals Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia need to get through their Bachelorette process

Spencer was on the podcast episode to talk about his love for crystals and how certain stones speak to him and connect with him. He also added that he has some crystal suggestions for the co-Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as they go through their journey to find love.

Spencer, a Bachelor fan himself, referred to this past season of The Bachelor when giving his answer to the co-hosts and listeners.

He stated, “On the jump, Gabby and Rachel are going to need some black tourmaline for protecting their energy after everything they just dealt with on Clayton’s finale. I imagine there could be some other guys that could pull something similar, so they have to be extra on guard.”

He continued and said, “They’re also going to need kunzite for self-love energy in case they are feeling a little insecure after everything that happened. It wasn’t about them; it was him, so we need to build up their self-love energy.”

Spencer talked about one last crystal they needed, as he claimed, “And lastly, they need some rose quartz for love. The show is about love, and we need some rose quartz. That’s a solid kit!”

Spencer reveals why crystals are special to him

Spencer also relayed to the co-hosts and podcast listeners why crystals are so important and special to him, and how he connects to them.

He explained, “These are beautiful gemstones and millions of years old. It takes so much to get them out of the earth, have artisans polish them, and eventually get them to you. That’s more where I love the beauty of the energy, versus a crystal just being for ‘calming and tranquility.’ Don’t get me wrong, there are people who will tell you about those benefits of the crystals too. That’s just how I connect with them.”

Will production listen to this podcast and get some of Spencer Pratt’s famous crystals for Gabby and Rachel to use during their filming of The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.