Pregnant celebs of 2022: Who is expecting and when are they due?

Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence are both pregnant in 2022. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark Media/ImagePressAgency

Nothing makes fans happier than to hear that their favorite celebrities are expecting babies.

There are always a handful of pregnant celebrates at a time, and fans anxiously await the news of new babies, reveal parties, and due date announcements.

These celebrities come in all forms.

There are the mainstream actors and actresses who announce their happy news to the world.

There are reality television stars, and many of those pregnancies even play out on television for fans to see up close and personal.

There are also those celebrities that keep things close to the chest and don’t reveal much of anything up to, and sometimes after the baby is born.

We will constantly keep an eye out and let you know when we learn more about the celebrities that are due to deliver new babies in 2022.

We will update this article when news of more celeb pregnancies are announced, and will also update the due dates when the celebs confirm them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

how the gang pulled up to black history month pic.twitter.com/gprFgyP3Xm — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 3, 2022

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The pop star revealed the news with a photo of the two of them together with her baby bump on full display.

Rihanna opened up about starting a family, telling British Vogue in 2020 that she was “realizing life is really short.”

As for her due date, a source told Us Weekly that it was sometime in the spring, although they have not made it public knowledge yet.

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon

Bre Tiesi is expecting her first child with The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon.

The couple had a gender reveal party in Malibu on January 29 and revealed they are having a son. This comes shortly after Bre finalized her divorce from former college football star Johnny Manziel.

While this is Bre’s first child, it is Nick Cannon’s eighth child.

The couple have yet to reveal their son’s due date.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence, the Oscar-winning actress who also starred in huge franchises like The Hunger Games and X-Men, is pregnant with her first child.

Lawrence married art gallery director Cooke Maroney in 2019.

The two announced her pregnancy in September 2021, and she is due to deliver the baby anytime between now and early March.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is keeping fans up-to-date with her pregnancy journey, sharing baby bump photos along the way.

She and Jason Statham already have one child, four-year-old son Jack, and this will be their second baby.

The baby announcement came in August 2021, so the baby should be her in the next couple of months.

Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian announced in December 2021 that they were expecting another baby.

The couple announced it in an Instagram video with their daughter, Story, who was born in 2018.

“We can’t wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already,” Lauren wote.

Kellan Lutz and Brittany Lutz

Kellan Lutz, who broke out thanks to his role in The Twilight Saga, is expecting his second baby with wife Brittany.

Kellan and Brittany had their first baby, a daughter, in 2021 and another is on the way.

“2 UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!! Some might say we’re crazy, we say we’re crazy BLESSED,” Brittany wrote in her Instagram announcement.

With the announcement coming with the pregnancy test, the baby won’t be here until late in 2022.

Danielle Panabaker and Hayes Robbins

Danielle Panabaker, who most fans know from her role as Caitlyn Show/Killer Frost on The CW series The Flash, is expecting her second child.

She and husband Hayes Robbins made the announcement on January 19 on Instagram.

The happy couple was married in 2017 and had their first child in 2020.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first baby into the world in August 2020, with daughter Lyla Maria.

While the couple has made no official announcement yet, People reports that baby number two is on the way.

The news came in December 2021, which People confirmed with multiple sources.

Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz revealed to fans on January 26 that she’s expecting her first child with husband David Stanley.

The couple got married in July 2021 at an outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles.

The couple have not announced when they are due.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage confesses that he "got it right this time" after marrying his fifth wife Riko Shibata.https://t.co/GlpSYTgTXm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 27, 2022

In a slightly surprising pregnancy announcement, Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata announced they are having a baby.

This is the first child for Cage, 58, and Riko, 27, almost a year after they got married.

This is Riko’s first child, but Cage has two others. Cage is the father to Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31.

A representative for Cage told People the news, although the due date is still unknown.

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild

Nicky Hilton is about to become a mother for the third time.

Nicky, 38, has two daughters with James Rothschild – Lily Grace and Teddy Marilyn.

She announced it on Instagram, with the caption, “They say the best things in life come in threes.”

Hilton is due in the summer of 2022.

Lilly Ghalichi and Dara Mir

Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi is pregnant. This will be her second child with husband Dara Mir.

She made the announcement on Instagram, along with a picture of her husband and daughter, Alara.

She captioned the photo with the comment, “Been busy creating life.”

While she didn’t announce her due date, she did mentioned she has been having a “hard few months this pregnancy,” so her due date should be this summer.

Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel

Fanatics’ Michael Rubin and his model girlfriend, Camille Fishel, are expecting their second child.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2021. This second baby will be another little girl.

Camille made the announcement herself and posted the reveal party video on Instagram, where she revealed it was a girl.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are going to be parents https://t.co/18AUJW8aJ9 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 1, 2022

Actor Shia LaBeouf and his wife, actress, Mia Goth are expecting a new baby.

While there is no official announcement from the couple, the couple is expecting.

Since there is no announcement yet, the due date remains a mystery.

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Fisher

Actor Jordan Fisher announced in December 2021 that he and his wife Ellie were expecting their first child.

The actor, who is on Broadway starring in Dear Evan Hansen, married Ellie last year and they shared this moment with fans on Instagram.

“and the journey begins…we can’t wait to meet you,” Jordan captioned the video.