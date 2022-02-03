Pregnant Nicky Hilton shows off her baby bump in stylish little black dress

Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Nicky Hilton Rothschild has made it clear that she’s pregnant.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her baby bump.

In her latest Instagram post, the fashion designer is seen wearing a black dress that hugs her stomach.

The dress is adorned with jewels around the neckline.

Nicky posed in front of a floral wall while cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the post, “They say the best things in life come in threes,” and added three baby emojis.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and James Rothschild children

Nicky and James are already the parents of two daughters. Their daughter, Lily-Grace Victoria, was born in 2016, and Theodora Marilyn was born just a year later.

In February 2020, Nicky spoke to People about the lessons she’s learned from being a mother, “Patience and being the best version of yourself.”

She also spoke about one of the most challenging parts of being a mother: “I think all moms suffer from mom guilt. I think we could all do better at that, and it’s important to still do the things you love. Don’t let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance.”

She continued, “Whenever I do work trips, I’ll feel guilty about leaving the children. But at the same time, I think it’s also setting a good example for your children about working on what you’re passionate about. I want to lead by example.”

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and James Rothschild Relationship

Nicky and James met in 2011 at the wedding of Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt in Italy.

In 2014, James took Nicky out on a boat in Lake Como and proposed.

The two had a fairytale wedding on July 10, 2015, at the Orangery, located within the Kensington Gardens at Kensington Palace.

Paris Hilton talks Nicky’s pregnancy

Nicky’s sister, Paris Hilton, is excited about the baby news.

The heiress and businesswoman took to Instagram on January 25 to share her thoughts.

She posted a throwback photo of herself holding a baby Nicky and captioned it, “I’m so so happy for my sister and her husband James on the announcement of their third child on the way! You are the best mom and I love being an aunt to your two beautiful angels, and can’t wait to meet your new baby! Love you all so much!”