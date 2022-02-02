Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are expecting first baby

Actors Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are expecting their first baby this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

American Honey star Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are going to be first-time parents later this year!

The A Cure for Wellness actress was spotted sporting a noticeable baby bump as she ran errands in Pasadena, California, on January 28.

This will be the first baby for both actors, who married in 2016 in Las Vegas and filed for divorce a mere two years later.

Mia’s baby bump was on full display earlier this week

Mia, 28, was dressed for comfort during her shopping trip, opting to wear a white long-sleeve shirt that hugged her growing baby bump, black leggings, dark sunglasses, and Birkenstocks.

It’s not the first time Mia’s been photographed with a growing baby bump over the past few months. In November, the London-born actress was spotted by TMZ at Chuck E. Cheese with the Transformers star as they played arcade games just the two of them.

Then in early January, the Daily Mail captured a few photos of a pregnant Mia as she and Shia grabbed lunch at CAVA in Pasadena.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have had a rocky relationship in the past

It’s no secret that Shia LaBeouf, 35, and Mia Goth have had a tumultuous history over the years.

The couple first met on the set of the 2003 drama Nymphomaniac: Volume 2, directed by Lars von Trier. Mia also appeared in a video that Shia LaBeouf directed in 2014, called Haunted Love.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2016 in an Elvis Presley-style ceremony.

Just two years later, Shia and Mia filed for divorce.

A representative for the Even Stevens and Honey Boy star gave a statement about it at the time to People, saying, “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

Shia has been linked to several romances with other actresses over the years, including Transformers costar Megan Fox, Margaret Qualley, Carey Mulligan, Amber Tamblyn, and FKA Twigs, who filed a sexual battery charge against the actor in 2020.

But in March 2020, the couple seemed to rekindle their on-again, off-again romance, and both Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth were seen wearing wedding rings at the time. The actress has also been referred to often as Shia’s pregnant fiancee.

The due date and gender of the baby have not been confirmed.



