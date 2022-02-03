Rihanna puts baby bump on display with mirror selfie, leads to speculation she is having twins

Rihanna announced she is having her first child this week with a photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Landmark-Media

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have announced their first child with a street photoshoot by Miles Diggs.

The 33-year-old singer then took to her own Instagram to post a pic of a large baby bump, and her message has led to speculation that she is having twins.

Rapper ASAP Rocky confirmed during an interview with GQ that he was dating the Umbrella singer in May 2021.

However, they had been linked as a couple in November 2020 after months of speculation.

Rihanna first debuted her baby bump wearing a pink puffer Chanel coat paired with low-rise jeans, a Chanel belt, and an assortment of jewelry.

Celebrity photographer Miles Diggs, a.k.a., Diggzy, shared his excitement about being granted the opportunity to take the photos on his Instagram.

“Still Speechless ☁️ So much love for you @badgalriri ! You are one of a kind. To be blessed with this opportunity is something I never could’ve dreamt of. Can’t wait to see you flourish in this next chapter called Motherhood 🙏🏽❤️”

Rihanna baby bump mirror selfie leads to speculation she is having twins

Rihanna put her baby bump on display in her first Instagram post since she announced he pregnancy.

In the caption, the fashion designer wrote the following: “how the gang pulled up to black history month.”

Numerous fans jumped on Rihanna’s use of the word “gang,” leading to speculation she is carrying more than one baby.

“’The gang’ she having twins? Or what? Ayeeeee 🔥” a commenter said.

“It’s giving twin vibes😍” another added.

“Timeout…. She said the ‘gang’👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 twins?” a person said.

Pic credit:@TheShadeRoom/Instagram

The Fenty Beauty founder could have been referring to herself, Rocky, and their baby as ‘gang’; therefore, it’s purely speculative as to whether she meant multiple babies.

Rihanna spoke about her motherhood goals in an interview

In an interview with Vogue in 2020, Rihanna spoke candidly about motherhood.

In the revealing interview, the singer and entrepreneur spoke about prioritizing work.

However, the conversation soon turned to her desire to have children, telling the publication she wants multiple children: “I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em,” she said.

She was then asked if she was open to the idea of being a single mother and gave this response.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”