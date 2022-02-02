Nick Cannon clarifies celibacy journey after Bre Tiesi pregnancy news

Nick Cannon clarifies his celibacy journey. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Nick Cannon has set the record straight about his celibacy journey.

During an interview on Revolt’s Drink Champs in October 2021, he told DJ EFN. and N.O.R.E., “I told you, man, I’m celibate right now. I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022. I’m trying to chill out, though. I’m chillin’. I’m kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking. I’m good right now.”

That decision came after Cannon welcomed four children with three different women in the past year.

Although it appeared that Cannon was holding off on having more children, he recently confirmed that he is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi. The announcement came after photos from the pair’s gender reveal party went viral over the weekend.

This may lead some to think that Cannon did not stick to his plans to remain celibate, however he cleared the air.

Nick Cannon explains celibacy journey

During his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, Cannon clarified that he began his celibacy journey after finding out that Tiesi was pregnant.

He explained, “My therapist was one of the people who said I should probably be celibate, and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant. That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who’s thinking, ‘Oh, he wasn’t celibate,’ I was!”

Cannon also explained how celibacy helped him at a time when he felt out of control, “I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this.”

Nick Cannon’s children

Cannon has welcomed seven children in total.

The comedian and actor had his first children with ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The couple had twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in 2011.

Cannon moved on with model Brittany Bell, with whom he shares a son, Golden Sagon. Their son was born in 2017, and they also welcomed a daughter, named Powerful Queen, in 2020.

Cannon had another set of twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa just six months after Powerful was born.

His seventh child, Zen, was born just over a week after the twins.

Unfortunately, Zen passed away in December 2021 due to a brain tumor.

During his talk show, Cannon expressed his love for all of his children and shared that he is excited to welcome his eighth child.