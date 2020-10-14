Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Peyton Manning shows off toned abs during trip to Miami beach with wife Ashley Thompson and kids


By Leave a comment
Peyton Manning tosses a ball on the beach with his kids. Pic credit: OPX/BACKGRID

Ex-NFL star Peyton Manning recently showed off a lean torso and impressively toned abs during a beach trip to Miami with his wife, Ashley Thompson, and kids.

The 44-year-old was spotted stripped to the waist while tossing a football around with his kids on the beach.

The former 6’5″, 230-pound Denver Broncos quarterback still looks trim five years after he retired from the NFL. It could only mean that he hasn’t been skipping workouts since he retired.

Fans have been gushing over Manning’s abs on social media

Manning’s fans have been gushing over his toned body and six-pack abs on social media.  They’ve been praising the former Indianapolis Colts star for staying in shape years after he left professional sports.

“44-year-old Peyton Manning with a six-pack! Good stuff Sheriff!” one admiring fan tweeted.

Shirtless Peyton Manning at the beach
Peyton Manning shows off his toned abs while tossing a ball with his kids at the beach in Miami. Pic credit: OPX/BACKGRid

“2020 just keeps getting crazier: Peyton Manning has a six-pack, is now ripped,” another fan exclaimed on Twitter.

Fans have even been wondering about Manning’s keep-fit secret so they can benefit from it.

Manning has been married to Ashley Thompson since 2001

Part of Manning’s secret could include his wife Ashley Thompson, who he tied the knot with on St. Patrick’s Day in 2001.

They welcomed their twins, Marshall Williams (son) and Mosley Thompson (daughter), in March 2011.

Ashley has been supportive of Manning despite being a busy woman who manages her own real estate development company.

Manning has remained in the public eye since retirement

Peyton Manning retired from the NFL after leading the Denver Broncos to victory against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. The Broncos won the Super Bowl by a score of 24-10 on February 7, 2016.

Manning announced his retirement a month later.

He started his NFL career in 1998 after the Indianapolis Colts selected him as the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The five-time NFL MVP, and two-time Super Bowl champion, is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

He is eligible alongside NFL contemporaries, such as former St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker, and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller.

Since he retired from the NFL in 2016, his fans have continued to follow his activities, and he has constantly remained in the public eye. He frequently attends Broncos games, and he’s been in high demand for commercials.

He also has an endorsement deal with Nationwide, an insurance and financial services company. He has appeared in ads for the company with country music singer Brad Paisley for the past few years.

John Thomas Didymus
John Thomas Didymus
John Thomas Didymus has worked as a writer since 2010. He has written for several sites including Screen Rant and WikiHow, and his articles have... read more
John Thomas Didymus
Latest posts by John Thomas Didymus (see all)

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments