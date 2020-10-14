Peyton Manning shows off toned abs during trip to Miami beach with wife Ashley Thompson and kids

Ex-NFL star Peyton Manning recently showed off a lean torso and impressively toned abs during a beach trip to Miami with his wife, Ashley Thompson, and kids.

The 44-year-old was spotted stripped to the waist while tossing a football around with his kids on the beach.

The former 6’5″, 230-pound Denver Broncos quarterback still looks trim five years after he retired from the NFL. It could only mean that he hasn’t been skipping workouts since he retired.

Fans have been gushing over Manning’s abs on social media

Manning’s fans have been gushing over his toned body and six-pack abs on social media. They’ve been praising the former Indianapolis Colts star for staying in shape years after he left professional sports.

“44-year-old Peyton Manning with a six-pack! Good stuff Sheriff!” one admiring fan tweeted.

“2020 just keeps getting crazier: Peyton Manning has a six-pack, is now ripped,” another fan exclaimed on Twitter.

Fans have even been wondering about Manning’s keep-fit secret so they can benefit from it.

Manning has been married to Ashley Thompson since 2001

Part of Manning’s secret could include his wife Ashley Thompson, who he tied the knot with on St. Patrick’s Day in 2001.

They welcomed their twins, Marshall Williams (son) and Mosley Thompson (daughter), in March 2011.

Ashley has been supportive of Manning despite being a busy woman who manages her own real estate development company.

Manning has remained in the public eye since retirement

Peyton Manning retired from the NFL after leading the Denver Broncos to victory against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. The Broncos won the Super Bowl by a score of 24-10 on February 7, 2016.

Manning announced his retirement a month later.

He started his NFL career in 1998 after the Indianapolis Colts selected him as the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The five-time NFL MVP, and two-time Super Bowl champion, is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

He is eligible alongside NFL contemporaries, such as former St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker, and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller.

Since he retired from the NFL in 2016, his fans have continued to follow his activities, and he has constantly remained in the public eye. He frequently attends Broncos games, and he’s been in high demand for commercials.

He also has an endorsement deal with Nationwide, an insurance and financial services company. He has appeared in ads for the company with country music singer Brad Paisley for the past few years.