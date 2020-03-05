Peyton Manning, Al Michaels taking over MNF? ESPN, NBC announcer ‘trade’ in works?

Trades in sports happen all the time, especially in the NFL. It’s part of the game. However, have you ever heard of television networks making a trade for sports announcers?

If the reports coming out this Thursday afternoon are true, an announcer trade between ESPN and NBC could be in the works.

Peyton Manning, Al Michaels new MNF crew?

ESPN lost out on their first choice in Tony Romo, so who better to take his place than Payton Manning?

On the field that is a no-brainer, but in this case, it is in the announcer booth.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting that ESPN is attempting to acquire Al Michaels from NBC Sports.

While the all-sports network could make Michaels an offer, he still has two years remaining on his contract with NBC.

As for Peyton Manning, he has a clear schedule.

NEWS: ESPN plans to attempt to trade for NBC's Al Michaels to pair with Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football, The Post has learned.https://t.co/CKL9BXOTXN — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 5, 2020

The former Colts and Broncos quarterback has downplayed the idea of becoming an NFL play-by-play announcer in the past, but he has said he would possibly give it a go if the right scenario came up.

If this deal between the two networks somehow did take place, where would that put the current Monday Night Football crew?

That, of course, is yet to be determined.

However, Marchand did indicate that “the network is strongly considering a change” from current analysts Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.

Tessitore and McFarland have had their share of criticism in the past, but overall they do a pretty darn good job.

Manning in demand?

ESPN is trying to do something that both CBS and FOX could not in landing Payton Manning.

Bleacher Report indicates that CBS had considered Manning as a possible replacement for Romo if the former Dallas QB decided to bolt from the network.

A reported deal to obtain Manning was reportedly worth $10-12 million annually, per Marchand.

FOX and ESPN also tried to lure Manning into the broadcasting business side of the NFL back in 2018, but to no avail.

Manning has been doing some television appearances since hanging up his cleats.

An ESPN+ docuseries called “Peyton’s Places” features Manning talking to former players and stars in and out of the NFL. If you have never seen an episode, you should make an effort to do so.

Manning is smooth in front of the camera, and he does provide some well-timed humor as well.

Manning is also known for his commercials, with some of the most memorable coming from Mastercard and Nationwide Insurance.

It would be easy to picture Manning in the booth alongside anyone, really.

His personality is great, and if he is as smart as Tony Romo, who is just incredible for CBS, we may soon see an epic Romo-Manning battle once again — this time in the broadcast booth.