Pepe Aguilar’s mom Flor Silvestre has died at age 90

Pepe Aguilar’s mom, Flor Silvestre, has passed away at the age of 90.

Flor Silvestre, one of Mexico’s greatest singers and actresses, died on Wednesday (November 25) at her ranch, Rancho el Soyate, in Zacatecas, Mexico.

She died surrounded by her family, including her four-time Grammy award winner son, the singer-actor Pepe Aguilar, Deadline reported, citing Televisa Espectáculos.

Flor Silvestre cause of death

Flor died of natural causes, according to an official statement released by her family.

“The Aguilar family is thankful for those who always showed affection toward Flor,” the statement by her family reads. “The family asks for privacy at this moment.”

Tributes pour in on social media

People have been posting tributes and condolence messages on social media.

I remember the first time I saw Flor Silvestre in an old Mexican film and i was IN LOVEEE. Her voice, her beauty, everything. RIP my icon 💕 pic.twitter.com/yoqRblQvqa — 𝓂𝒾𝓃𝒹𝒻𝓊𝓁 𝓉𝑜𝓊𝒸𝒽 (@Iuciddreaminq) November 25, 2020

Who was Flor Silvestre?

Flor Silvestre was a Mexican singer and actress.

She was born to Jesús Jiménez Cervantes and María de Jesús Chabolla Peñain in August 1930 in Salamanca, a city in the State of Guanajuato, Mexico.

Her birth name was Guillermina Jiménez Chabolla. Her stage name, Flor Silvestre, was inspired by the Spanish language film Flor Silvestre (Wild Flower), released in 1943.

She started her singing career early. She was getting public singing engagements by the time she was only 13 years old.

She signed up with Columbia records in 1950 and later with Musart Records label in 1957.

She was known for bolero and ranchera genre hits such as Cielo rojo (1957), Mi destino fue quererte (1964), and Gaviota traidora (1964).

Flor Silvestre was also an actress. Her acting career spanned more than forty years.

She is best known for her appeaarances in Mexican movies from the 1950s and 1960s, inlcuding Primero soy Mexicano, Te besaré en la boca, La doncella de piedra, and La marca de Satanás.

She starred as Catalina in the 1964 movie Ánimas Trujano (El hombre importante), alongside her husband Antonio Aguilar and Toshiro Mifune.

The movie received an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Feature.

Flor Silvestre was twice married and divorced before she married Antonia Aguilar in 1959.

She first met her future husband in 1950 when he appeared on her radio program. They tied the knot in 1959 and had two children, the singer-actors Antonio “Toño” Aguilar and José “Pepe” Aguilar.

She also had children from her previous marriages.

She and Antonio were married until he died in June 2007.

Flor Silvestre won many awards and accolades, including the National Association of Actors’ Eduardo Arozamena Medal (2001) and the Association of Mexican Cinema Journalists’ Special Silver Goddess Award (2013).