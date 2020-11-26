Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Web Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Pepe Aguilar’s mom Flor Silvestre has died at age 90


By
Singer and actress Flor Silvestre
Singer and actress Flor Silvestre and son Pepe Aguilar in 2012. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Pepe Aguilar’s mom, Flor Silvestre, has passed away at the age of 90.

Flor Silvestre, one of Mexico’s greatest singers and actresses, died on Wednesday (November 25) at her ranch, Rancho el Soyate, in Zacatecas, Mexico.

She died surrounded by her family, including her four-time Grammy award winner son, the singer-actor Pepe Aguilar, Deadline reported, citing Televisa Espectáculos.

Flor Silvestre cause of death

Flor died of natural causes, according to an official statement released by her family.

“The Aguilar family is thankful for those who always showed affection toward Flor,” the statement by her family reads. “The family asks for privacy at this moment.”

Tributes pour in on social media

People have been posting tributes and condolence messages on social media.

Flor Silvestre tribute on Twitter
Pic credit: @LatinGRAMMYs/Twitter

Flor Silvestre’s death comes after the Techno music star Garrett Falls Lockhart passed away at the age of 30.

Tony Lewis, Outfield’s lead singer and bassist, also passed away in October at the age of 62.

Who was Flor Silvestre?

Flor Silvestre was a Mexican singer and actress.

She was born to Jesús Jiménez Cervantes and María de Jesús Chabolla Peñain in August 1930 in Salamanca, a city in the State of Guanajuato, Mexico.

Her birth name was Guillermina Jiménez Chabolla. Her stage name, Flor Silvestre, was inspired by the Spanish language film Flor Silvestre  (Wild Flower), released in 1943.

She started her singing career early. She was getting public singing engagements by the time she was only 13 years old.

She signed up with Columbia records in 1950 and later with Musart Records label in 1957.

She was known for bolero and ranchera genre hits such as Cielo rojo (1957), Mi destino fue quererte (1964), and Gaviota traidora (1964).

Flor Silvestre was also an actress. Her acting career spanned more than forty years.

She is best known for her appeaarances in Mexican movies from the 1950s and 1960s, inlcuding Primero soy Mexicano, Te besaré en la boca, La doncella de piedra, and La marca de Satanás.

She starred as Catalina in the 1964 movie Ánimas Trujano (El hombre importante), alongside her  husband Antonio Aguilar and Toshiro Mifune.

The movie received an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Feature.

Flor Silvestre was twice married and divorced before she married Antonia Aguilar in 1959.

She first met her future husband in 1950 when he appeared on her radio program. They tied the knot in 1959 and had two children, the singer-actors Antonio “Toño” Aguilar and José “Pepe” Aguilar.

She also had children from her previous marriages.

She and Antonio were married until he died in June 2007.

Flor Silvestre won many awards and accolades, including the National Association of Actors’ Eduardo Arozamena Medal (2001) and the Association of Mexican Cinema Journalists’ Special Silver Goddess Award (2013).

John Thomas Didymus
John Thomas Didymus
John Thomas Didymus has worked as a writer since 2010. He has written for several sites including Screen Rant and WikiHow, and his articles have... read more
John Thomas Didymus
Latest posts by John Thomas Didymus (see all)

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments