Tony Lewis death: The Outfield lead singer and bassist passes away at 62

Tony Lewis, the lead singer and bassist for the English pop-rock band The Outfield, has died at 62.

Lewis’s death was announced Tuesday on his official Twitter page.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away,” the statement said. “He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music.”

The Twitter statement did not confirm the date that he died. His publicist, Bari Lieberman, confirmed through USA Today that he died on Monday near London.

Tony Lewis’ cause of death

The cause of death was not immediately revealed. However, the statement released on Twitter said that he died “unexpectedly.”

Lewis’s death comes after Robert Redford’s son, James, died of cancer at 58. Broadway star Doreen Montalvo also died after suffering a stroke at 56.

Tributes on social media

Fans have been paying tribute on social media since the news of Lewis’ death broke on Tuesday.

“I’m so sad, feeling blue,” one fan tweeted. “Rest In Power Tony Lewis!”

“The ’80s wouldn’t be complete without their hits…,” another fan tweeted.

Tony Lewis bio

Tony Lewis was born in London in December 1957.

He was a singer, songwriter, and producer best known as one of the founding members of the English rock band The Outfield. He co-founded the group with guitarist/songwriter John Spinks and drummer Alan Jackman in the 1980s.

The Outfield scored multiple hits in the 1980s. They are best known for hit songs such as Your Love, All the Love, and Say It Isn’t So.

They released their debut album Play Deep through Columbia Records in 1985. The album peaked at No. 9 on the US album chart. Play Deep included hit singles, such as Say It Isn’t So and Your Love, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Outfield is also charted with their next three albums, Bangin (18th), Voices of Babylon (53rd), and Diamond Days (90th).

The Outfield released a total of 10 albums between 1985 and 2011. Their final album arrived in 2011 with Replay.

After Spinks died of liver cancer in 2014 at the age of 60, Lewis took a break from his music career. He returned in 2018 to release his first solo album, Out of the Darkness. The album was released through Madison Records.

Lewis is survived by his wife Carol and daughters, Gemma and Rosie.