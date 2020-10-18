Doreen Montalvo death: Broadway star dies at 56 after suffering a stroke

Actress Doreen Montalvo, the actress best known for her roles in the Broadway productions of Mrs. Doubtfire and In the Heights, passed away on Saturday.

Her manager Steve Maihack announced her death in a lengthy and heartfelt tribute posted to his Instagram page yesterday.

"It's been my honor and extreme pleasure to have worked with Doreen, as her manager. From the minute we met, it was like we had been friends for years. Kindred spirits, for sure. "

Maihack recalled some of the highlights of Montalvo’s career that he witnessed, including the actress playing Gloria Fajardo at the Kansas City open-air Starlight theater during the On Your Feet! (OYF) tour.

He also recalled her work in the past year, including filming screen adaptations of In the Heights and West Side Story, and her return to Broadway to star in Mrs. Doubtfire.

“DOREEN, what an absolute blessing to have known you on your incredible human journey,” he concluded. “I pray for you and will love and miss you, para siempre. Para Siempre. PARA SIEMPRE.”

Montalvo died about a month after she suffered a stroke, according to Deadline.

Doreen Montalvo death: Tributes on social media

People have been posting condolence messages and tributes on social media since the news of Montalvo’s death broke yesterday.

Members of the stage and screen community who reacted to the news of her death on Twitter included the director and screenwriter Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians).

Others included the British author and scriptwriter John O’Farrell, actor and singer Lin-Manuel Miranda, and actress Gabrielle Ruiz.

“Our hearts are dim and my condolences are sent to her family and my theatre family,” Ruiz tweeted.

Doreen Montalvo bio

Doreen Montalvo was known for her roles in the Broadway productions of In The Heights, On Your Feet, Flash Dance The Musical, and Giant.

Her off-Broadway appearances included Mamma Mia and La Lupe.

She also appeared on TV shows such as Madam Secretary, Elementary, One Life to Live, The Good Wife, Smash, and Law & Order.

She played Melda in the romance-comedy film, Jack, Jules, Esther & Me (2013).

She is set to appear in Steven Spielberg’s screen adaptation of West Side Story and Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of In The Heights. Both films are set to premiere in 2021.

Montalvo appeared in the recent Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire, but the musical stopped early after Broadway shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was part of a group of Broadway stars who staged a socially distanced flash mob performance in Time Square on August 14.

The performance was done as a tribute to Broadway and to raise money for members of the community who were out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Montalvo is survived by her husband Mike Mann, also a stage actor, and her step-children.