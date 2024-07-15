Pauly Shore pays tribute to Richard Simmons after biopic feud

Days after fitness icon Richard Simmons’ death at age 76, comedian Pauly Shore shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Simmons, renowned for his popular series of aerobic videos, Sweatin’ to the Oldies, died at his Los Angeles home just one day after his birthday.

The reclusive fitness legend was very active on social media in the weeks leading up to his death.

In a July 14 Instagram post, Shore expressed his condolences: “I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed. I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens.”

He also sent warm regards to his late parents, asking Simmons to “give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me.”

Shore concluded his message by acknowledging Simmons’ unique personality and remarkable life.

Pauly Shore and Richard Simmons clash over potential biopic

Shore’s kind words followed months of a public disagreement between the two regarding a potential biopic about Simmons.

In the months before his death, Simmons became more active on social media, sharing that he was involved in the early stages of production for an authorized biopic.

He urged his fans not to support Shore’s project. In an April Instagram post, Shore expressed disappointment over Simmons’ response, humorously emphasizing his suitability for the role.

Despite never receiving a direct response from Simmons, Shore maintained his determination to pursue the biopic, citing examples of successful biopics made without the subject’s approval.

He concluded his message with a declaration of love for Simmons, echoing his mother’s sentiments.

Simmons’ rejection of Shore’s The Court Jester

Simmon refused to endorse Pauly Shore’s idea to play him in a biopic after Shore released a short film about the exercise guru earlier this year.

In January, after Shore’s short film The Court Jester premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, Simmons issued a statement through his representative to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “Richard and I are not endorsing this project. It is unauthorized. I spoke to Pauly last year and told him [Richard] is not ready to tell his story.”

Simmons also posted on his official Facebook account, “You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read.”

In the viral post, Simmons said he doesn’t have a manager or publicist and wanted to live a peaceful life.

Despite Simmons’ lack of endorsement, Shore remained hopeful about turning the short film into a full-fledged biopic, emphasizing Simmons’ importance to mental health and fitness. Unfortunately, the project did not receive Simmons’ blessing.