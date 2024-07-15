Richard Simmons shared an eerie final message before sudden death

Richard Simmons, the vibrant and beloved fitness icon, has died at the age of 76.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, police responded to a call from his housekeeper shortly before 10 a.m. PST on Saturday.

Upon their arrival, Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities suspect natural causes as the reason for his passing, and no foul play is expected.

Subsequent reports state that the fitness legend slipped in his bathroom.

However, Richard Simmons’ exact cause of death remains undetermined at this time.

Simmons’ brother shared a tribute on his official social media page after his death, teasing unreleased projects. Prior to that, the late fitness guru shared an eerie message shortly before passing away.

Richard Simmons shares a haunting final message to fans

In a poignant twist, Simmons posted on social media just hours before his untimely passing. On Twitter, he wrote, “Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade.”

Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade. pic.twitter.com/Wvh1WvMAqT — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 13, 2024

This message came just hours before he was pronounced dead.

Simmons celebrated his 76th birthday just a day before his death. He had taken to social media to thank his fans for their overwhelming birthday wishes.

“Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard,” he wrote.

While Richard Simmons seemed healthy and vibrant just a day before his passing, it’s possible that an underlying condition may have quickly worsened. His skin cancer diagnosis earlier in the year may not have been the direct cause, it could have contributed to a weakened immune system or other complications.

Additionally, a sudden cardiac event, stroke, or other unforeseen health crisis could have occurred, even in someone who appeared outwardly healthy. Without an official cause of death, it remains speculation, but any of these scenarios could explain the unexpected turn of events.

Earlier this year, Simmons shared a deeply personal update about his health on Facebook. In March, he revealed his battle with skin cancer. Simmons recounted noticing a persistent blemish under his eye and seeking advice from a dermatologist.

The doctor diagnosed him with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. “He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer,” Simmons wrote.

He described undergoing a painful procedure to remove the cancerous cells, detailing the emotional and physical toll it took on him. The treatment involved burning the skin to eradicate the cancer cells, a process that required multiple sessions due to the persistence of the cells.

Richard Simmons teased Broadway comeback before his death

Despite these challenges, Simmons had been enthusiastic about a potential comeback. In May, he discussed plans for an interactive Broadway show about his life. He shared his excitement about the project, mentioning that it would allow theatergoers to join in on workout dance numbers.

“I am so excited about the prospect of my own Broadway show. I have so many ideas and I’m writing them all down … Broadway is in my blood!” Simmons said to Page Six.

Richard Simmons, who had largely withdrawn from the public eye over the past decade, was renowned for his energetic personality and dedication to promoting health and fitness.

His enthusiastic approach to exercise and his commitment to helping others made him a beloved figure in the fitness world.

His passing marks the end of an era for many fans who admired his contributions and the positive impact he had on countless lives.