Paris Hilton’s eggs are ‘all ready’ for parenthood

Paris Hilton revealed her eggs are “all ready” as she teased a potential 2023 pregnancy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton teased that she might be gearing up for a pregnancy in 2023. She told the press on December 8, 2022, that her eggs are “all ready” for parenthood whenever she and her husband, Carter Reum, start trying for a baby.

Hilton and Reum celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 11. Now, according to Hilton, they are considering taking the next steps in their relationship.

The 41-year-old businesswoman and socialite confirmed that they had been waiting until 2023 to start pursuing parenthood. This is because they wanted to enjoy their first year together as a new couple.

Now that the year is drawing to a close, Hilton is determined to become a mother in the upcoming year. She stated, “And we’ve just, you know, getting the eggs all ready. They’re all ready and they’re all waiting and excited for them.”

Additionally, Hilton expressed full confidence in her and Reum’s parenting. She stated that she knows she’ll be the “best mom” and that Reum is going to be “the best father.”

She concluded, “We’re just gonna have the most magical life together.”

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are trying for a baby

Hilton explained that she had wanted to be a mother since she was just a little girl. However, over the years, she had failed to find someone who she wanted to share parenthood with.

That changed when Reum came along and she found in him a person that she could “trust” to be a parent with her. Now that the opportunity to parent has finally arisen, she expressed that she “just can’t wait” for it to become a reality.

While Hilton has now officially confirmed her desire to welcome a little one soon, her mother had initially spilled the beans.

Kathy Hilton appeared on E! News on November 14 and claimed that Hilton was already “trying and trying” for a child. Kathy also described trying to reassure Hilton that having a child doesn’t always just “happen” right away.

Hilton’s most recent statement seemed to dispute Kathy’s comments about her reportedly struggling to conceive.

According to Hilton, her eggs are all ready and she and Reum were purposefully waiting a year to have a child.

Hilton revealed she started the IVF process

Before discussing her hopes to welcome a baby in 2023, Hilton revealed she and Reum had started the IVF process. She made the revelation back in January of 2021, showing the two were already making plans even before tying the knot.

Hilton explained she decided on the IVF route due to her desire to have a twin boy and girl. She stated, “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like.”

It was actually Hilton’s long-time pal, Kim Kardashian, who gave her the idea to do IVF. She stated before Kardashian’s suggestion and explanation, she hadn’t known anything about IVF.

After taking Kardashian’s advice and freezing her eggs, Hilton encouraged all women to do the same. The process of freezing eggs helped alleviate some of her pressure to marry and reproduce.

While she admitted the IVF journey was “tough,” she also expressed gratitude for having Reum along for the journey. The couple started dating in 2019 before tying the knot in 2021.

With a year of married life behind them, they are ready to tackle parenthood next.