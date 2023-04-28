Paris Hilton set to attend her first ever Met Gala

Paris Hilton has accomplished so much in her career and is about to check off another box on her list of achievements.

In less than one week, the socialite will make her first appearance at the 2023 Met Gala.

Every year, on the first Monday of May, the fashion elite descend upon Manhattan to honor the arts. The Met Gala dominates headlines for weeks, months, and years, thanks to unforgettable fashion moments.

As for Paris, she has had quite an influence on fashion and pop culture. From her glamorous red carpet gowns to her iconic Juicy Couture tracksuits, she has consistently pushed boundaries.

After all, her iconic tracksuits and crop tops have a place in pop culture history.

Therefore, it made a lot of sense for the committee to include the mother of one in its annual gala.

Paris Hilton to make first Met Gala appearance

The 2023 Met Gala will honor fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld, and Paris Hilton will be there to pay homage.

TMZ was the first to report the exciting news of Paris’ attendance.

Paris was one of Karl’s muses, developing a friendship with the late Chanel creative director.

The socialite’s debut at the Met Gala is poised to be an unforgettable moment as she joins the ranks of Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — two other reality stars who have become staples at the event.

Throughout her career, Paris has been known for her unique fashion choices and trend-setting looks. With her distinct style and ability to make a statement, Paris is expected to captivate attendees and the media with her red-carpet appearance.

Some might argue that Paris’s attendance at the Met Gala represents a new chapter in her journey as a fashion icon. It will be an opportunity for her to showcase her evolution, and the Cooking with Paris star never rocks plain garments.

As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of Paris at the Met Gala, there is no doubt that she will embrace the event’s theme with confidence.

The 2023 Met Gala honors Chanel icon, Karl Lagerfeld

The Met Gala takes place each May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on New York City’s Upper East Side. The fashion gathering, which started in 1948, occurs on the first Monday of May.

The exclusive event is invite-only, with a who’s who roster of fashionistas and movers-and-shakers.

Vogue’s creative director, Anna Wintour, spearheads the event, which is the culmination of the year in fashion.

This year, an esteemed panel, including Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, and Roger Federer, will co-host.

Coverage for the 2023 Met Gala starts streaming live on E! starting at 6 p.m. ET.