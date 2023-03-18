Paris Hilton‘s journey to becoming a pop culture icon has seen her wear many hats along the way.

Whether that be singing, acting, DJing, modeling, or designing, Paris is the original influencer.

Her most recent business venture is her book, Paris: The Memoir, which is out now.

Never one to miss a promotional opportunity, the Stars Are Blind hitmaker took to Instagram to remind her fans about the release.

“Reading? That’s hot. 🔥 Get your copy of Paris: The Memoir now at the link in bio! #LovesIt #ThatsHot 💖,” Paris wrote in her caption.

In the span of one hour, her post gathered more than 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 23 million followers.

Paris Hilton looks elegant while promoting her book

For her latest IG upload, Paris shared a video clip of herself holding her book. Throughout the clip, she was seen in front of a plain white backdrop, wearing a black dress that was cut out around the sides.

Paris teamed the ensemble with long gloves and heels of the same color.

She wore her signature blonde locks down with a middle part and opted for a glossy lip.

In the tags, Paris credited her hairstylist Eduardo Ponce, makeup artist Steven Tabimba, fashion stylist Sammy K, and designer MONOT for helping her achieve this glam look.

During an interview on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, Paris explained what inspired her to write a book.

“It was just a whole path of self-discovery. Ever since my documentary, This is Paris, I’ve really just been on this path. I just felt that it was time just to tell my true story since the media has written my narrative for the past two decades, and it wasn’t really who I was,” she said.

Paris Hilton opened up about her beauty secrets

Paris has gotten better with age and remains one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous faces.

In a 2015 interview with Grazia, the Nothing in This World singer revealed some of her beauty secrets to her fans.

With a job that requires her to jet-set around the world, Paris stated that she doesn’t wear makeup while flying on a plane, insisting she only applies moisturizer and allows a mask to soak into her face while sleeping.

When it’s time to land, that’s when the lip gloss and concealer come out to play.

As for her top five favorite beauty products, Paris named her fragrance, Paris Hilton Limited Anniversary Edition, Cle de Peu Eye Cream, Angela Nice’s Sexy Lip Serum, La Prarie moisturizer, and Chanel concealers.