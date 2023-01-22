Dua Lipa has been racking up accomplishments in music and her philanthropic endeavors.

The beautiful and worldly singer went to Groningen, Netherlands, where she and her father were invited as keynote speakers at the European Music Summit.

Dua’s accolades have increased at a rapid rate.

In August, Dua headed to her father and manager, Dukagjin Lipa’s native country. There, she appeared at the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, a music gathering started by Dukagjin. While in town, Dua received top honors from the country’s president, Vjosa Osmani, with a medal ceremony. Dua earned the title of honorary ambassador to Kosovo.

As it turns out, Dua’s latest speech was related to the Sunny Hill Festival and the subsequent foundation, the Sunny Hill Foundation.

Dua received the ESNS Excellence Award and posted pictures from before the event.

Dua Lipa wins ESNS Excellence Award for Sunny Hill Foundation

Dua chronicled her experience at the Eurosonic Noorderslag, sharing stunning images with her 87.7 million Instagram followers.

The first picture showed the beautiful songstress in a yellow coat with nothing underneath. The yellow garment was carefully buttoned at the bodice, leaving little to the imagination yet remaining elegant. Dua paired the coat with high-waisted blue jeans.

Next, Dua showed a vibrant bouquet of flowers that she had received along with her award.

For her hair, Dua sported an elegant updo with bangs sweeping across her beautiful face. She donned winged eyeliner, matte lips, and rosy cheeks, with gold jewelry adding to the trendy vibe of the ensemble.

Dua’s caption read, “First time back in Groningen, Netherlands for @esns.nl since 2016 but this time I came to proudly do a keynote with my dad @dukagjinlipa about our @sunnyhillfestival @sunnyhillfoundation 🌷🌷🌷 thank you @n1writer.”

Dua Lipa named co-chair of the 2023 Met Gala

Dua might be the most fashionable person in music right now. She has also received numerous fashion honors in the past year.

The well-dressed singer had a Future Nostalgia World Tour wardrobe that rivaled any Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week event. A few lovely looks from the Future Nostalgia World Tour included a custom Balenciaga catsuit, a custom Thierry Mugler bodysuit, and a Dior Rasta outfit from the archives.

Therefore, Dua was a natural fit as a co-chair for the 2023 Met Gala. She was added to the panel of chairs for the 2023 Met Gala, which is just months away.

Joining Dua for the prestigious honor are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

The 2023 Met Gala takes place on May 1.

Dua Lipa collaborates with PUMA

Dua became a collaborator with PUMA in 2020, and while she likely won’t wear the brand to the 2023 Met Gala, she has received praise for her work with the brand.

Last year, she dropped Dua Lipa x PUMA Flutur 2, the second collaboration between Dua and PUMA.

The line had ’90s rave culture inspirations, according to the singer, who resonated with the time.

She and her designer partner Billy Walsh received an inaugural award at the 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards for the creations.