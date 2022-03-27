Paris Hilton embodies Audrey Hepburn as she celebrates movie icons in prep for upcoming Oscars night

Paris Hilton took on the spirit of film great Audrey Hepburn in her latest post, rocking an up-do, tiara, black dress, and gloves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/SoniaMoskowitz/GlobePhotos/ZumaPress

Paris Hilton knows how to prepare for a big ceremony even when she isn’t attending!

The 40-year-old socialite knocked it out of the park with her most recent social media post this weekend and showed off her impeccable and spot-on style in the process.

With another slam-dunk photo, Paris had her followers doing double-takes and proved that she could rock anything.

Paris embodied Audrey Hepburn in her most recent Instagram post

Paris took on the possibly intimidating task of embodying the late and great actress Audrey Hepburn, who died of cancer in 1993 at the age of 64.

Paris looked flawlessly perfect with her blonde hair swirled up in a tight coif reminiscent of Audrey’s look in the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

She sealed the look with a pearl choker, black, elbow-length gloves, a little black dress, and the classic cigarette holder Audrey’s character holds.

The platinum-locked beauty had her fans’ jaws dropping upon seeing the look, and they had a lot to say about it.

“I love look# CLASSIC and True Icon# Audrey” wrote one person, as others followed suit with “OMG 😱😍😍😍😍😍What a Beauty 😘😘😘😘😍😍😍😍💞💞💞💞💖💖💖💖🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹👏👏👏👏👏🙌🙌” and “Iconic beauty 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in some green ensembles

Before showing off her ability to take on any look, Paris shared some fun, vibrant snaps celebrating St. Patrick’s Day last week.

The gorgeous businesswoman looked like an ethereal woodland fairy in her first photo, wowing in a sparkly green outfit and green fairy wings.

Around her neck, Paris wore a thick, green choker that appeared to be attached to the mini-jacket she chose for some outerwear.

Underneath the open-faced jacket was a green bandeau-bra top that revealed some sexy and toned abs underneath as a see-through, sparkly green material adorned her bottom half.

In the following two photos, Paris showed off her more toned-down style, wearing a lime-green sweater top that cut off just high enough to allow some of her belly to peek through atop a matching, green skirt with a jewel-encrusted belt.

The final pic from the series really brought the essence of St. Patty’s Day to Instagram as Paris stole the scene in a vibrantly-hued green gown with a super high leg slit and darker, leopard-print designs splashed all across it.

Donning a huge tiara on her head while holding her white Pomeranian pooch in her arms, Paris used an appropriate backdrop of a rainbow with a pot of gold at the end of it for some added pop to the post.