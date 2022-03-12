Britney Spears shares creepy filtered video as she gushes about Barbie, Paris Hilton reacts

Britney Spears used a creepy filter in a recent video and Paris Hilton was loving it. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia/Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos via ZUMA Wire

Britney Spears is continuing to enjoy her newfound freedom since her 13-year conservatorship has ended and the pop icon recently shared a filtered video with a creepy vibe that caught her friends’ and followers’ attention.

Earlier this week, the Princess of Pop played around with a Barbie filter in a video that gave major creepy vibes.

Britney Spears gushes over Barbie in creepy filtered video, Paris Hilton reacts

“Holy crap !!! I went in my tv bored out of my mind because it’s all guy movies in my house 🏡 … there are over 300 movies for Barbie 😱 !!! She’s pretty f***ing funny too !!! I like @barbie 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!” Britney captioned the video on Instagram.

Wearing a white and pink floral, off-the-shoulder crop top and white jean shorts, Britney’s long, blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders as she recited a voice-over from her piano room.

In the video, Britney’s face was superimposed with a cartooned version of Barbie’s face and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses as she told the camera, “Does anyone even like Barbies anymore? Am I even relevant?! Of course I am… I’m Barbie!” before giving a creepy laugh to the camera.

Britney’s longtime friend and socialite, Paris Hilton, stopped by the comments to tell the pop star, “Yas Queen 😍👸🏼”

Britney’s video comes on the heels of Paris recently bragging on her friend for International Women’s Day.

Paris pays homage to longstanding friendship with Britney

Paris took to her website to gush over Britney and their long-standing friendship.

“My longtime friend Britney Spears has an unwavering spirit that we are all blessed to know. Her spirit keeps so many alive and going. She is a woman who perseveres, who never backs down, and who remains strong and beautiful,” Paris wrote, paying homage to the 40-year-old dancer and songwriter.

Paris continued to gush, “Britney has not only changed countless lives with her music but has changed the world with her one-of-a-kind heart. She is an icon and living legend that has changed pop culture forever. There is no one like her. She is the truest inspiration.”

These days, Britney has been talking about moving and starting a family with her fiance, Sam Asghari. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Britney and Sam recently checked out Drake’s former home in Hidden Hills, sparking rumors that the rapper’s “YOLO” home could soon belong to her.

Earlier this month, Britney shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram and told her followers that she’s “Planning on having babies in Polynesia 👶🏼🤷🏼‍♀️☀️🏝 !!!!!!” Britney and Sam have yet to publicly set a date for their wedding since the news of their engagement.