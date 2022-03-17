Paris Hilton looks like a ‘fairy princess’ in neon green for St. Patrick’s Day

Paris Hilton is celebrating the March 17 holiday by posting photos in all-green outfits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton has traded in her signature pink outfits for green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.

The socialite and media personality shared a series of photos to her Instagram feed to recognize the holiday.

The first photo featured Paris as a ‘fairy princess’

The post’s premiere shot showed Paris Hilton in a forest-like environment, with the businesswoman dressed in a bright green, sparkly outfit. The outfit was made up of a strapless bra top with silver, crisscross straps over her midsection, along with a matching jacket and skin-tight pants.

Oh and one more thing – accompanying green “fairy” wings.

Paris tagged many people in the photo, including hair and makeup artist Etienne Ortega, hairstylist Eduardo Ponce, Charlotte Rutherford, Pamela Hilton, and Numéro Magazine.

The “that’s hot” star took to her caption to wish her followers a Happy St. Patrick’s Day today. “Wishing you a day filled with beautiful rainbows and lots of luck,” she wrote.

The second and third photos in the post came from a feature with Delish, when the publication interviewed Paris as part of their Netflix Cooking School series. The series is a partnership with Netflix that brings exclusive content to viewers of the platform’s most popular cooking shows, including Paris’s show, Cooking With Paris, which premiered in August of 2021.

The photos showed Paris in a light green matching set that included a long-sleeve crop top and puffy skirt. The outfit was pulled together by a rhinestone-studded belt and silver star earrings.

The last photo in the set was a whimsical picture of Paris holding a white dog in a high-slit, emerald green gown. Behind her was a digitally-made rainbow spewing from a pot of gold with the text, “Happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

Paris brings ‘Paris in Love’ to E! Entertainment

Before today, the television personality last posted to remind her followers to tune in to her docu-series, Paris in Love. The reality series features Paris and her husband Carter Reum’s journey to planning their dream wedding.

The series originally aired on Peacock last year and is now airing weekly on E! Entertainment. The fashion icon posted a sneak peek video to her Instagram for the most recent episode that featured the couple’s wedding.

According to E!, the wedding featured a star-studded guest list and several bridal looks over the course of the three-day celebration. Paris tied the knot in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a full, floral lace design.

Although she is most recognized for her all-pink ensembles, fans now get to see the reality star from a different angle in posts of her recent white outfits. Unless it’s St. Patrick’s Day, of course – then they will see her in green.