NFL Draft: Jerry Jones’ $250 million yacht Bravo Eugenia is docked in Miami with interior basement ‘war room’

There’s very little about society and our way of life that hasn’t been affected by the spread of COVID-19 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It seems that it includes the NFL Draft.

This year, the NFL Draft has been taking place in a virtual world, which has afforded us all a chance to see the makeshift draft rooms or war rooms that the various head coaches have in place.

And what we’ve learned is that the GM of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, has one heck of a war room, which he has set up on his yacht.

Most coaches posted pics of what looked like very modest war rooms in various home offices or living rooms. Bill Belichick opted for the kitchen of his Nantucket holiday home.

The Arizona Cardinal’s head coach Kliff Kingsbury bucked the trend by tweeting a picture of himself, in particularly luxurious surroundings.

He looked incredibly relaxed as lounged around in a living room with a stunning view.

Jerry Jones’s war room is moored in Miami

Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys was not to be outdone though, as he went ahead and set up his war room on his $250 million yacht — the Bravo Eugenia — where he reportedly gathered with his family.

Jerry Jones’ draft room is on his $250 million super-yacht. Now that’s a super-flex. pic.twitter.com/ZJwgrUcehX — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 24, 2020

The 375-foot yacht apparently cost Jones $100 million more than he coughed up for the Dallas Cowboys in 1989.

The vessel can accommodate 14 guests and boasts a spa, sauna, steam room, massage room, plunge pool, a full gym, and two helicopter pads; cause hey, one is never enough, is it?

Jones used this setting to select Oklahoma standout CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Bravo Eugenia sailed to Miami from the Bahamas

According to MarineTraffic.com, the Bravo Eugenia is currently moored in Miami. It has been there since completing a two-day journey from the port of Nassau in the Bahamas back in March.

Perhaps they decided to stay put due to COVID-19.

The vessel is reported as having an overall length of 109 meters and a width of 16 meters. It is sailing under the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Jerry Jones was in the news recently for keeping Cowboys fans guessing over the future of head coach Jason Garrett played recently played out in very public fashion.

In the end, Jones didn’t have to fire Garrett as his contract expired in January. Jones had previously said he wouldn’t fire Garrett before the end of the season.