Dallas Cowboys finally officially announce Jason Garrett’s fate

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

While the Dallas Cowboys made their fans wait anxiously for news concerning Jason Garrett and his future, the team kept delaying the announcement.

Last week, the word went out that the Cowboys didn’t feel that they needed to make a public announcement since Garrett’s contract expires on January 14, so they didn’t need to fire him to move on.

However, after almost a week, the Dallas Cowboys officially made their announcement that Jason Garrett is leaving the team. ESPN reported that the announcement stated that the Cowboys would not seek a new agreement on a contract extension with Garrett.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. “His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect.”

The announcement came after the Dallas Cowboys had already interviewed two possible candidates to replace Jason Garrett, with Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis, the former head coaches of the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals respectively.

There have also been rumors that the Cowboys want to talk to New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.

As for Jason Garrett, he departs the team with a record of 85-67, the second-most wins in Dallas Cowboys history after only Tom Landry.

Cowboys officially informed Jason Garrett that he will not be returning as their head coach, as @JayGlazer reported. Cowboys’ HC search, which already has brought interviews with Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy, now continues on. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2020

However, Garrett only won two playoff games with the Dallas Cowboys in his 10 years as the head coach. This season, Dallas had a team many believed was talented enough to win a Super Bowl and they missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record.

The news also indicated that Jason Garrett told his assistants not to return to work until they heard anything official from the Dallas Cowboys organization.