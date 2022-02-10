Nelly apologizes for leaked sex tape, says it ‘was never meant to go public’

Rapper Nelly broke up with his longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson seven months ago. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Nelly has apologized for a leaked sex tape that went viral earlier this week. The 47-year-old rapper uploaded a video of a woman performing oral sex before quickly deleting the video.

However, it was captured by social media users who reposted the NSFW video on Twitter and Instagram. The Country Grammar rapper issued a statement apologizing to the woman in the video.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” Nelly said in a statement to TMZ, adding, “This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

It appears that Nelly was hacked rather than an accidentally leak as they are “investigating a breach and are concerned more of Nelly’s private content may also end up online … including financial information, personal documents, and passwords.”

This sex tape leak comes seven months after Nelly and Shantel Jackson ended their relationship. He previously had a high-profile relationship with singer Ashanti.

Nelly sex tape comes one week after he shamed Madonna for raunchy photos

Last week, Nelly went viral for criticizing Madonna’s Instagram thirst trap photos. Madonna shared several raunchy pictures in lingerie and showed off her backside, which got a reaction from Nelly.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Madonna’s fans came to her defense, pointing out some of the rapper’s raunchy music videos featuring nude women.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Madonna did not respond to Nelly’s comments and continues to share sultry photos on her Instagram.

Shantel Jackson explains breakup with Nelly

Shantel Jackson, who dated Floyd Mayweather, was with the St. Louis rapper in a seven-year relationship.

They announced on social media that they split last year but remained friends.

Jackson had an interview with the daytime talk show, The Real in December 2021, where she opened up for the first time about their split, according to Yahoo News.

The 37-year-old model told the co-hosts that the former couple ended their relationship due to long-distance during the interview.

“My ex and I, we didn’t end on bad terms,” she said, continuing:

“When we started our relationship I was always on the road with him traveling, out of the country, on concerts, all that good stuff, but then when it came to a point where I was home more often building my company Shoe Gummi, or just working on my brand and him being on the road, me being on the road less with him, we started to grow apart.”

She referred to their split as a “break,” as it appears she is open to reconciling with the rapper.