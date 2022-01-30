Nelly roasts Madonna for raunchy photos that reveal her backside

Nelly follows 50 Cent in his disapproval of Madonna’s raunchy photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Nelly is the latest rapper to put Madonna on blast for her raunchy photos.

The Queen of Pop left her bottom hanging out in a thong and fishnets, prompting Nelly’s disapproval.

His comments follow 50 Cent, who had a social media feud with the 63-year-old singer after mocking her for striking a similar pose last year.

Madonna poses in a long black coat in a series of photos, which reads “God Save The Queen.”

She takes off the coat in some of the snaps to reveal her slim physique in fishnet tights and lingerie with black boots to match.

In the thirst trap post, captioned: “Car trouble 🔧🚙⚒️🚨” the legendary pop star lifts up her jacket to reveal her backside as she puts her hands on the car with her back facing the camera.

Nelly roast Madonna’s raunchy photos

The Shade Room shared some of Madonna’s snaps from the Instagram post, which prompted the reaction from Nelly.

“#Madonna is outside showin’ off her curves tonight!” the ShadeRoom captioned their post.

While some speculated whether the singer had a Brazilian Butt Lift, Nelly preferred that Madonna “covers up” her derriere.

“Something’s should just be left covered up .. 🤦🏽‍♂️,” Nelly wrote in the Shade Room comment section in reaction to the photos.

Pic credit: @TheShaderoom/Instagram

Madonna blasted 50 Cent for mocking her photos

In December last year, Madonna went back and forth with 50 Cent after he mocked her thirst trap photos.

As previously reported, 50 Cent said the pop star was too old for the raunchy photos, taking aim at the 63-year-old for showing off her backside as she posed under a bed.

“That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

Madonna hit back at 50 and accused him of seeking attention with the jab.

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” Madonna wrote on the photo, adding:

“Now you decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career Is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. [You’re] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bad there are no sour grapes emogees.”

Madonna is yet to respond to Nelly; however, he did not post on his social media page mocking the singer as 50 Cent did; therefore, the comment may not come to her attention.