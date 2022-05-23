Natalie Portman goes casual for Sunday stroll with husband Benjamin Millepied and their kids

Natalie Portman enjoys a morning walk with her husband and kids. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Natalie Portman may be a Hollywood megastar, but that doesn’t stop her from spending time with her family.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star was spotted out for a Sunday morning walk with her husband, their two children, and their dog for what looked to be a leisurely stroll through their Los Feliz neighborhood.

With the new Thor sequel hitting theaters in July, now is the time for Portman to get as much family time in as possible because she’s about to be a very busy woman!

Natalie Portman looks cool and casual during family outing

In snaps taken on Sunday morning in her Loz Feliz, California neighborhood, Natalie Portman was dressed down, wearing a baggy sweatshirt and jeans with casual running shoes. She wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail with minimal makeup, clearly not expecting to be met with photographers during the impromptu family outing.

Along for the Sunday stroll were Portman’s French choreographer husband, Benjamin Millepied,44, and their children Aleph, 11, and Amalia, 5.

Also along for the walk were the family’s two dogs, Penny and Sunday. Portman made headlines when she adopted Sunny back in 2019 from the Paws for Life prison dog training program.

Natalie Portman is buffed up for Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman’s downtime is nearly over as Thor: Love and Thunder’s premiere date of July 8 gets closer. Buzz for the movie has been growing as fans of the long-awaited sequel get excited to see Portman alongside Tessa Thompson on the big screen.

Skeptics were recently silenced when a photo of a buffed-up Natalie Portman started making the rounds, proving that she didn’t take on the role of Thor without some serious workouts.

Portman, who reprises her role as Jane Foster in the film, even called out Chris Hemsworth, the original Thor from the Marvel series, via Instagram last month. Tagging him in a photo of the new movie poster, she wrote, “And you thought you were the one and only…”

Hemsworth will also be starring in Thor: Love and Thunder, resuming his original role.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on Friday, July 8.