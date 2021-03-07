First look at Natalie Portman’s powers in Thor: Love & Thunder

Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster Pic credit: Marvel

One of the most anticipated projects of the MCU Phase 4 is Thor Love & Thunder, which will have Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster.

New images from the set showcase Portman testing Jane’s new powers as she becomes a Goddess of Thunder.

Jane’s journey

While Portman was a huge name for the MCU when she was cast in 2011’s Thor, the reactions to her performance were mixed.

It was worse with Thor: The Dark World, where the Aether briefly granted Jane abilities, but her romance with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor didn’t fare very well.

It was explained the two had broken up before Thor: Ragnarok, with the character not mentioned at all in Avengers Infinity War. Portman only popped up in Endgame via unused footage from the Dark World.

Yet in Thor: Love & Thunder, not only will Jane return, but it appears she will also gain her own powers to match Thor. This links to a major comic book story where Jane, dying of cancer, manages to gain control of Mjolnir to become a Goddess of Thunder.

Jane kept up in the role even though becoming Thor only accelerated her illness. She finally gave up the power in a huge battle which also cured her cancer. Jane was then bestowed new abilities to become the latest incarnation of Valkyrie.

Our first look of Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster aka The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder



(via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/m1xHj7vkJa — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 5, 2021

Powered on set

The images from the set showcase Portman boasting a stronger physique with muscled arms. Another pic shows Jane floating in the air.

Her being in regular clothes indicates that Jane can use these powers even when not holding the mystical hammer, or someone else has lifted her from the ground.

Details are under wraps as to how Jane gains these abilities as Hela destroyed Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok. Thor did use a past version of it in Avengers: Endgame, which Captain America briefly wielded.

Cap then took that Mjolnir back into the past.

It was confirmed that Mjolnir would return with other pics showing Hemsworth’s Thor using it himself alongside Stormbreaker.

Another pic shows Foster’s stunt double acting out a scene of what appears to be Jane first failing while using her powers.

Also shown is Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie. The character was given rule over New Asgard by Thor when he left Earth at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The pics show the warrior in a suit, still seemingly in charge as she supervises Jane’s training.

Some more pictures of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie aka the King of Asgard on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder from the other day



(photos from @BRTessaThompson) pic.twitter.com/5pwp4z8nQ2 — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 7, 2021

A powerful romance

Details are still under wraps as to the plot of the film. It is confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear, which makes sense as Thor was shown joining their crew and needs a ride back to Earth.

Also, Miek will have a different look.

Rumors continue to abound that long-popular Thor character Beta Ray Bill will appear. In the comics, the alien warrior manages to hold Mjolnir to gain the power of Thor himself. He then utilizes the mace Stormbreaker.

That would be turned into the ax Thor uses in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi returns to both write and direct the film. Christian Bale has been cast as Gorr the God Butcher, a monster out to destroy the remaining Asgardians. Also, Melissa McCarthy has filmed a cameo as a “fake Hela.”

While the film’s plot is secret, these pics show Portman is ready to make Jane more powerful than ever to provide Thor with a true match made in the heavens.

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to debut in theaters on February 11, 2022.