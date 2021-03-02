Melissa McCarthy has surprising Thor Love & Thunder role

Melissa McCarthy and Cate Blanchett as Hela Pic credit: AP/Marvel

Thor Love & Thunder is shaping up to be another powerful entry in the hit MCU saga.

It’s now revealed that Oscar nominee and Emmy-award winner Melissa McCarthy will have a cameo role in the film. Much bigger is that McCarthy is playing the Goddess of Death, Hela…sort of.

The play’s the thing

One of Thor Ragnarok’s best parts was when Thor returns to Asgard to find that Loki (posing as their father Odin) has commissioned a play that presents himself as a grand hero.

The cheesy presentation is enough to make Thor realize it’s really Loki behind this.

“Thor” was portrayed by Chris Hemsworth’s real brother, Luke Hemsworth, while “Loki” was played by none other than Matt Damon.

In exclusive photos, it appears that a new play has been commissioned based on the events of Ragnarok. This has Luke Hemsworth and Damon returning with “Hela” played by McCarthy (portrayed in Ragnarok by Cate Blanchett).

The photos show McCarthy attacking “Thor” while wearing the same green outfit, complete with a headpiece.

Sam Neil is shown reprising his role as “Odin.” Also, McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, seems to have a role in this “play.”

McCarthy had been lobbying for a role in the film for some time, complete with an “audition tape” with Falcone. It appears it finally paid off.

Melissa McCarthy has been spotted on the set of THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER alongside Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth.



Matt and Luke are reprising their roles as actors playing Loki and Thor while Melissa is an actress playing Hela. pic.twitter.com/f9kG6afid4 — Marvel HUB (@MarvelNewsHub) March 2, 2021

Return to humor

The scene is interesting as Asgard was supposedly destroyed after the events of Ragnarok. Avengers: Endgame showed that the survivors had settled into a town in Norway.

The five-year “time jump” in that movie had Thor (affected by his failure to stop Thanos from wiping out half the universe) becoming a fat drunkard. While he aided the Avengers in setting things right, Thor left Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

It’s unsure whether this is a New Asgard or a stage set up to look like it. It can also be a comedic “recap” of the previous film for the audience. However, the scene illustrates the series will keep the comedy that made the last Thor movie so notable.

Writer/director Taika Waititi promises plenty of action, but the Oscar-winner is likely to keep showing the comedic chops Hemsworth showed in his last few films.

The movie will be notable for Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster, who will wield Mjolnir herself to become a Goddess of Thunder. Also, Jane Alexander will reprise her role as Lady Sif and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

While other details are tight, McCarthy as Hela proves the new Thor film won’t lose the fun humor that made the God of Thunder a major MCU favorite.

Thor Love & Thunder debuts February 11, 2022.