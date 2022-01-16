Moniece Slaughter accused of attacking partygoer at Cardi B’s birthday party

Moniece Slaughter announced her pregnancy earlier this month. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Moniece Slaughter has been accused of attacking a partygoer at Cardi B’s 29th birthday event last year and has been ordered to stay away from the person.

The Love & Hip Hop star allegedly attempted to throw a punch before trying to throw a drink at the unidentified individual.

Court documents obtained by TMZ allege that the reality TV star ended up getting the drink on other partygoers at the event.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Slaughter revealed that she is pregnant earlier this year.

It is unclear how many months she has been expecting or whether she was aware of her pregnancy during Cardi’s event.

Judge signs off on temporary restraining order against Slaughter

The alleged victim reportedly claimed in the court documents that Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece has used her status as a public figure to defame the person’s character with false allegations.

After they made an application to court, a judge granted a request for a temporary restraining order against the reality TV star.

The 34-year-old has reportedly been ordered to stay at least 100 yards from the alleged victim and not to contact or harass them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cardi B’s birthday party was a star-studded event, which included attendees such as Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Winnie Harlow, Karrueche Tran, PnB Rock, Anitta, and Trey Songz.

Moniece Slaughter is one of the most well-known stars of the Love & Hip Hop franchise. She was a main cast member in the first five seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and appeared in the New York and Atlanta franchises of the VH1 show.

Moniece Slaughter responds to the restraining order

The former Love & Hip Hop star denies the allegations made against her.

In a statement to TMZ, Slaughter’s attorney, Joseph Adeife, said, “The allegations made against Ms. Slaughter are completely baseless and false. Temporary restraining orders are issued as a form of protection before the court can hear an individual’s case.”

He continued, “Ms. Slaughter’s hearing is set for January 28, 2022. The judge will determine, based on the merits of the evidence presented, not allegations, whether to issue a long-term restraining order at that time.”

“Therefore, none of the allegations made against Ms. Slaughter possess any merit or evidentiary proof.”

Moniece returning to reality TV

Moniece recently announced her return to reality television after she previously criticized how Love & Hip Hop portrayed the cast members in a negative light.

The soon-to-be mother of two used Instagram to announce her new series Slaughter Slays, which will air on the For Us By Us Network.