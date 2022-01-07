Moniece Slaughter is pregnant: the former LHHH star slams her baby daddy, reveals concerning health issues

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter announced her pregnancy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter revealed that she is having a baby girl.

The singer took to her Instagram Live to make the announcement – she also revealed she has issues with her unborn daughter’s father.

She did not name her baby daddy but revealed that her baby girl would be named Dior. The singer revealed that she is no longer with the child’s father, called him “bitter,” and spilled some tea about his new relationship.

“Dior is coming whether my ex wants to leave me alone or not, and regardless of what he says, he told me that his new fiance is his godsister.”

As previously reported, Moniece heavily criticized Love & Hip Hop in a lengthy statement last year.

Moniece Slaughter details health issues ahead of giving birth

The 34-year-old soon-to-be mother of two shared many troubling details concerning her health and pregnancy.

“I am dehydrated, malnourished,” she said on her Instagram Live, continuing:

“I have endometriosis. I have four complex ovarian cysts, one of which has ruptured. I have hypertension. My daughter is measuring smaller than she should.”

The 34-year-old also spoke about being stressed and being unable to take medication for her depression and high blood pressure while pregnant.

Moniece shut down rumors that Lil Fizz is the child’s father, revealing that she’s received support from her 12-year-old son, Kamron, and her B2K ex, who starred alongside her on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

“Kam is excited, and Dreux has been extremely supportive,” she said. “I’m overwhelmed but blessed at the same time.”

“I’m a damn good mom to Kamron, and I will be a damn good mom to Dior,” she said, revealing the pregnancy was not planned.

“I decided I’m going to love her. I’m going to support her. I’m going to be the mom to her that I never had.”

She also criticized her mother, who she implied did not believe that she is pregnant during the long Instagram Live.

Moniece gave her fans some optimism about her and the baby’s future despite her health issues.

“Dior and I will be just fine,” she added. “I can’t believe I have a daughter, a mini-me. This has been my greatest fear and my greatest blessing.”

Moniece Slaughter announces new TV series

Moniece announced her new series Slaughter Slays on Instagram, which will air on the For Us By Us Network.

She said during the Instagram Live that the series would document her pregnancy and will air this year in March.

“Yes B!tch…it is I, The Queen of slayage, In the flesh!!!!! I’m baaaaaaccckkkk 😈😈😈😈😈 Catch my new series ‘Slaughter Slays,’ on the one and only @forusbyusnetwork.”