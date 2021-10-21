Andy Cohen shades Love & Hip Hop, LHHH star Moniece Slaughter explains why she left

Andy Cohen takes a jab at Love & Hip Hop, and a former LHHH star had a lot to say about the controversial franchise. Pic credit:@BravoAndy/Instagram/VH1

Andy Cohen threw shade at the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop when discussing an explosive fight on the Bravo series RHOP and got a co-sign from former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter.

According to The Real Housewives tell-all book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé, RHOP star Candiace Dillard criticized Andy Cohen for not reaching out to her after her explosive fight with former Potomac cast member Monique Samuels.

According to The Neighbourhood Talk, Cohen said the fight made the Real Housewives franchise series look bad, adding, “The show is not meant to be The Bad Girls Club, it’s not meant to be Love & Hip Hop.”

Moniece Slaughter agrees with Andy, slams Love & Hip Hop

Moniece Slaughter jumped on Andy Cohen’s comment on the VH1 series to explain why she left. The former LHHH star says the series portrayal of the castmates made viewers lose respect for their talents.

“The fighting. The perpetual cycle of degradation of our own people became so exhausting. And even more frustrating, is the fact that we’re no longer respected for the same reasons we were initially casted. Singers. Songwriters. Producers. Directors. WOMEN!!!!” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement.

Moniece reveals that her long run on the series was financially rewarding.

However, Slaughter added that she and many other LHH cast members could not capitalize on their fame due to their damaged reputations.

“I’m grateful for what the platform did for me monetarily. Financially it’s changed my life. But we are THE ONLY “Reality TV” series I know of, that hasn’t been beneficial AFTER the fact; for MOST of us. There are some who have gone on to do such [AMAZING] things.”

Slaughter then referred to the Love & Hip Hop franchise with choice words saying, “It’s become the Epitome of low class, bottom-feeding behavior. It’s become the ‘what not to be,’ in the ‘Reality Tv’ space.“

In the lengthy Instagram statement posted to her 1.6 million followers, the former reality TV star praised her castmates and clarified that she does not have inside information about the Real Housewives franchise nor a relationship with Andy Cohen.

Who is Moniece Slaughter?

Moniece Slaughter is a singer who appeared on five seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and made additional appearances in the other franchise series based in New York and Atlanta.

Slaughter was introduced as B2K member Lil Fizz’s baby mama – they share a son, Kamron.

She engaged in altercations with Fizz’s then-girlfriend Amanda and had explosive feuds with Ray J’s wife, Princess Love and Brandi Boyd.

The 34-year-old last appeared in Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where she has a brief relationship with cast member Scrapp DeLeon.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is currently on hiatus.