Cardi B gifts hubby Offset a $700k Lamborghini Aventador SVJ on 29th birthday [Video]

Rapper Cardi B celebrated hubby Offset’s 29th birthday with an extravagant surprise gift.

The WAP rapper gifted Offset with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that costs $700,000, according to Offset.

The moment that Cardi B surprised Offset with the birthday gift was captured on video (see below).

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video shows Cardi B (Belcalis Almánzar), assisted by several aides, leading Offset outside toward the parked car while covering his eyes with her palm.

Offset was beside himself with excitement when Cardi B removed her palm from his eyes and showed him the Lamborghini.

Offset later took to Instagram to thank his wife for the generous gift. The Migos rapper shared a video of the moment that Cardi B led him to the car with his 17.8 million Instagram followers.

“Thank you bae @iamcardib,” he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

Another Instagram video shows Cardi B, Offset, and several excited friends admiring the car. The video has the message “Thank you babe @iamcardib” written across it.

“I got to show the world this shit. SVJ man. This the grown man land,” Offset can be heard saying. “There’s only 63 of these in the world. Look at the nose on that bitch. This motherf****r cost seven hunna.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Lundy (@itsmelundy)

Cardi B also shared a birthday greeting to Offset on her Instagram

Cardi B also took to Instagram to share a birthday message to Offset with her 78.8 million followers.

“Happy birthday Hubs. I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart,” she wrote. “Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line […]Lets turn it up tonight!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B and Offset called off their divorce in October

The latest development comes after Cardi B confirmed in October that she was back together again with Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) after filing for divorce in September.

Cardi B filed divorce papers in a Fulton County courthouse in September, saying that their relationship was “irretrievably broken” and that there were no “prospects of reconciliation.”

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been plagued by repeated accusations of infidelity against Offset.

But the two reconciled after Offset attended Cardi B’s 28th birthday bash in Las Vegas in October and gifted her a Rolls Royce.

The couple was first romantically linked in 2017. TMZ reported that they secretly obtained a marriage certificate in September 2017.

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture, in July 2018.