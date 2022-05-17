Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel pay off student debt for entire class of 2022

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

In a story that warms the heart, Miranda Kerr and her Snapchat co-founder husband Evan Spiegel, paid off the student debt for an entire class of students.

The two announced that through the Spiegel Family Fund, they would pay off the entire student debt of the 2022 graduating class at Otis College of Art and Design.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, who married the business mogul in 2017, changed the life of many lucky students.

Miranda and Evan are a high-profile couple known for their philanthropic endeavors. Evan found Snapchat in 2011 with his Stanford University fraternity brother and quickly became a billionaire. He has donated more than $280 million in Snapchat stock to various causes.

Still, their latest feat is remarkable, even for them.

Miranda Kerr and her husband, the co-founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel, paid off the debt for an entire graduating class. The payment went to Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles.

People reported that although Evan graduated from Stanford, he took classes at Otis.

The two made the charitable contribution through their Spiegel Family Fund charity. The college announced that the donation was the largest single gift in the school’s history.

Evan and Miranda released a statement and explained why they made the donation and what they hoped to achieve. They said, “Otis College of Art and Design is an extraordinary institution that encourages young creatives to find their artistic voices and thrive in a variety of industries and careers.”

The couple continued, “It is a privilege for our family to give back and support the Class of 2022, and we hope this gift will empower graduates to pursue their passions, contribute to the world, and inspire humanity for years to come.”

The school that received the donation also released a statement about the generosity. Otis shared that the significant donation “will allow for the repayment of the outstanding student debt of students in the graduating Class of 2022.

